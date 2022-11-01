ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marquettewire.org

Marquette earns first Big East victory on Senior Night

Marquette men’s soccer has not recorded a win in its last consecutive 10 contests. That all changed Wednesday night though when Marquette defeated St. John’s 5-1 on the last day of the regular season at Valley Fields for its first Big East of the season. “It wasn’t the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Women’s basketball shows up for games other than its own

On a cold October evening, Marquette students were enticed to journey to Valley Fields for a free scarf. However, the women’s basketball team members showed up regardless of the promotion. “It is extremely important because, at Marquette, we believe in community and a sense of supporting one another,” first-year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Marquette, Butler face off in year-long blood battle

Marquette and Butler universities kick off their inaugural blood drive competition in collaboration with Versiti Blood Centers. The event began Sept. 1 and stretches until the end of the academic year, allowing each university’s students, staff, faculty and communities multiple opportunities to participate in the rivalry. Butler is currently...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Paranormal activity on campus

Marquette University. Just a normal campus, plain old buildings, nothing strange about it … right? Well, beyond the physical realm of brick and gothic architecture, something lurks in the shadows, something mystical, something bizarre, something paranormal. Anna Lardinois, author of “Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends” describes Marquette as, “one of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

O-Max looks to build on “Stalwart” defense from last season

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is finally comfortable. For the first time since high school, the junior forward is back suiting up in the same colors and the same program in consecutive seasons. “That’s something that for the past couple years, changing programs, I didn’t have (comfortability),” Prosper said. “I always had to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Shaka’s squad focuses on the now, despite expectations of others

There are six days until the 2022-23 Marquette men’s basketball season kicks off against Radford and the Golden Eagles are trying to build off of its success in head coach Shaka Smart’s first season. “There’s so much work left to be done and our emphasis to our guys...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Sports & Science and Science & Sports

The Kasten Gym, Marquette’s practice basketball court in the Al McGuire Center, was filled with more than just players and coaches Oct. 6. Associate professor in exercise science Kristof Kipp and his team of five graduate students position equipment around the court. They arrange eight tiny Sony digital cameras...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

“Staux”: Marquette student DJs in his free time

Bright lights, a mix of different-paced songs, a crowded room and a talented DJ, one who can control the energy of the audience, are just a few factors that contribute to nightlife in Milwaukee. Stavros Sardella, junior in the College of Communication aims to leave his guests feeling entertained and connected through the his passion of preforming. areer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Ellis’ patella surgery may prevent him from playing this season

Following an up and down first season at Marquette, sophomore guard Emarion Ellis was ready to take his game to the next level. But then came a roadblock: a knee injury. “I have to sit there and watch something that I love to do,” Ellis said. Ellis underwent surgery...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fastest girls in the state

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The sleeping giant that is Muskego’s girls cross country program was awoken. And there would be no giant-slaying on this day. Of the six races conducted on Ridges Golf Course Saturday afternoon, five were claimed by one of the top two-ranked teams in their respective divisions according to the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association polls.
MUSKEGO, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers for Hartford football player Michael Turner | By HUHS

Hartford, WI – On Friday, October 28, Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff football game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics, responded immediately on the Hartford sideline. Michael was transported to Children’s...
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

WE ARE SAATH introduces Mansik Sehat Mondays

“At the end of the day, we’re all humans and it’s important that everyone regardless of their race or background is always taking care of their mental health,” Nina Abraham, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences and secretary of WE ARE SAATH Marquette, said. WE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player

Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
HARTFORD, WI
marquettewire.org

Students look to get involved in upcoming election

With early voting starting and Election Day (Nov. 8) just a few weeks away, nonpartisan efforts to vote in Wisconsin elections are taking place at Marquette. For some college students, this might be the first time they vote in an election. College students have the choice of voting in the state where they attend college or in their home state.
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Gender-affirming clothing for campus

For students starting to experiment with their gender identity, it is important for them to be able to find resources that support them throughout their journey. The Queer Closet located inside Marquette University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center is one of these resources. “People’s gender identities are very important and very...
marquettewire.org

MPS partners with Marquette Center for Peacemaking

Located on 3872 N 8th St. is a seemingly common brown building, but inside of the building is a one-of-a-kind program. The Milwaukee Public Schools’ Success Center began out of a collaboration between the MPS system and Marquette University Center for Peacemaking. The other partners are Bloom Center for Arts and Integrated Therapies, Lutheran Social Services, Inner Light Yoga Studio and Bembé. The center provides mental health services and other resources for some MPS students.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy