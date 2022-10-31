Read full article on original website
Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago
Florida is lucky we have such a great governor and it was nice to see him see the damage in person walking through the areas
Related
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
fox35orlando.com
Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The system...
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
wild941.com
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
The Daily South
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Florida Not On Top in Best Places to Retire List... But Close
Four Florida cities made the top ten in the U.S. News list
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Florida still ends daylight saving time, despite years of legislative pushback
Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent are still stalled out in Congress.
disneydining.com
Disney Guests! Hurricane Center Tracks System That Could Threaten Florida
As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close, with its seasons beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30, that doesn’t mean it’s time to let our guard down. Instead, the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a system that may threaten Florida. Walt...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Building Design & Construction
Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian
Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
speedonthewater.com
Englewood Beach Races To Pull Triple Duty For OPA
There’s more at stake than usual this year for the Englewood Beach Waterfest/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, which are slated for November 17-20 in the Southwest Florida community. In addition to crowning its own world champions and Union Internationale Motonautique world champs in the V-bottom classes, Saturday’s race will be the final event of the Offshore Powerboat Association’s own national championship series.
Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
Supplies distribution in Port Charlotte today
A Hurricane Ian relief supplies distribution is happening at Sunnydell Plaza in Port Charlotte today
