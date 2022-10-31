ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Florida is lucky we have such a great governor and it was nice to see him see the damage in person walking through the areas

Tropical disturbance could impact Florida: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic with the potential to become a tropical system that could have impacts on Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team says this potential system could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The system...
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach

Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Updated Florida building codes helped newer homes withstand Hurricane Ian

Newer homes seemed to fare much better than older structures during Hurricane Ian, suggesting that updated Florida building codes made a difference. In the hardest-hit parts of southwest Florida, many newer structures remained mostly intact in the up to 120 mph winds generated by the hurricane. One photograph on one beach area shows 18 homes built before 1981 that were completely destroyed, but one house, built in 2020, appears to be almost unscathed.
Englewood Beach Races To Pull Triple Duty For OPA

There’s more at stake than usual this year for the Englewood Beach Waterfest/Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships, which are slated for November 17-20 in the Southwest Florida community. In addition to crowning its own world champions and Union Internationale Motonautique world champs in the V-bottom classes, Saturday’s race will be the final event of the Offshore Powerboat Association’s own national championship series.
Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
