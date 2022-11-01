ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC and Los Angeles celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month is a time to remember and appreciate the history of the indigenous people of the United States, and various organizations around the city and on campus plan events to highlight Native American culture. In order to increase awareness, USC Student Affairs has planned several events throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Q&A with Center for Political Future director on engaging young voters

With the midterm elections right around the corner, Annenberg Media sat down with Kamy Akhavan, the executive director of USC Dornsife’s Center for Political Future, to discuss voter turnout among young people, the Los Angeles mayoral election and the importance of civic engagement. Why is it important to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Early voting centers open in L.A. as election day nears

As early voting centers open across Los Angeles, USC hosts a mobile voting site at the USC Village. We spoke to the president of VoteSC about how these sites can increase political participation. Affirmative action policies have protected racial equity in college admissions for almost 60 years, but the Supreme...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Gourds for a good cause

Every year, hundreds of pumpkins are left at grocery stores and pumpkin patches around the country. These gourds are unchosen, unhoused and uncarved. But this fall, they won’t go to waste. The animals at the Los Angeles Zoo are going to eat them. “Some animals eat them; some attack...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC kicks off its Dia de los Muertos celebration

USC kickoffed its Dia de los Muertos celebrations this Tuesday morning. Pastries, drinks, and manual activities were available for students who participated into the remembrance of their lost loved ones. Clemence Feniou has the story. Walking in front of Leavey library this morning, dodging pedestrians, bikes and skateboards, and you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC anticipates large crowds at Exposition Park on Saturday

USC warned students today to expect traffic delays and crowds around Exposition Park this Saturday, November 5 with two major sporting events scheduled to take place. Los Angeles Football Club will play the Philadelphia Union at the Banc of California Stadium to determine the 2022 MLS Cup Champion. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Later that evening, USC football will take on the Cal Golden Bears at 7:30 p.m., creating a transportation hang-up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

It’s kickoff time! USC prepares for the 2022 World Cup

For the first time since 2014, the United States men’s national soccer team is competing in the World Cup, and USC students and businesses are gearing up to watch later this month.. Every four years, the worldwide soccer tournament brings together national soccer teams and superstars to compete. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Not underestimating Cal is the focus of Wednesday’s practice

With their margin of error for making the playoffs slim, the No. 9 USC Trojans are not taking their upcoming matchup against the California Golden Bears for granted. The Golden Bears are 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12, placing them second to last in the Pac-12 standings. One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

What’s in a Halloween costume?

It’s spooky season, and Trojans began celebrating as early as last week. From ghosts and fairies all the way to movie characters and animals, there is no limit on the options for costumes. So what really goes into choosing one?. Sophia Hammerle set out in orange and black attire...
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC beats Stanford in crucial MPSF victory

No. 3 USC has now won two matches in a row after beating Pepperdine last Saturday, and on senior day the Trojans beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, winning the match 19-14. “You play for the seniors,” head coach Marko Pintaric said. “You want guys that are leaving the program this year to leave with as many wins as possible and give them a chance to win a championship.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy