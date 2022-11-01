No. 3 USC has now won two matches in a row after beating Pepperdine last Saturday, and on senior day the Trojans beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, winning the match 19-14. “You play for the seniors,” head coach Marko Pintaric said. “You want guys that are leaving the program this year to leave with as many wins as possible and give them a chance to win a championship.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO