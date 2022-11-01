Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
At least 61% of LA voters flagged homelessness as the city's number-one priority for the upcoming raceVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC and Los Angeles celebrate Native American Heritage Month
Native American Heritage Month is a time to remember and appreciate the history of the indigenous people of the United States, and various organizations around the city and on campus plan events to highlight Native American culture. In order to increase awareness, USC Student Affairs has planned several events throughout...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Award-winning journalists Cerise Castle and Mc Nelly Torres on the strength it takes to run toward danger
Journalist Cerise Castle was covering protests in response to George Floyd’s murder for a local radio station in 2020 when a Los Angeles Police Department officer shot her with a rubber bullet. She was left with a severe leg injury and a doctor’s mandate to leave the field for six months of bed rest.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Q&A with Center for Political Future director on engaging young voters
With the midterm elections right around the corner, Annenberg Media sat down with Kamy Akhavan, the executive director of USC Dornsife’s Center for Political Future, to discuss voter turnout among young people, the Los Angeles mayoral election and the importance of civic engagement. Why is it important to be...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Early voting centers open in L.A. as election day nears
As early voting centers open across Los Angeles, USC hosts a mobile voting site at the USC Village. We spoke to the president of VoteSC about how these sites can increase political participation. Affirmative action policies have protected racial equity in college admissions for almost 60 years, but the Supreme...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Gourds for a good cause
Every year, hundreds of pumpkins are left at grocery stores and pumpkin patches around the country. These gourds are unchosen, unhoused and uncarved. But this fall, they won’t go to waste. The animals at the Los Angeles Zoo are going to eat them. “Some animals eat them; some attack...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Karen Bass and L.A. Democrats criticize Caruso at press conference due to party affiliation change
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and other prominent L.A. Democrats denounced Rick Caruso’s party affiliation change from independent to Democrat ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. “You can’t just change your party registration, change your viewpoints and spend tens of millions of dollars trying to convince people...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC kicks off its Dia de los Muertos celebration
USC kickoffed its Dia de los Muertos celebrations this Tuesday morning. Pastries, drinks, and manual activities were available for students who participated into the remembrance of their lost loved ones. Clemence Feniou has the story. Walking in front of Leavey library this morning, dodging pedestrians, bikes and skateboards, and you...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC anticipates large crowds at Exposition Park on Saturday
USC warned students today to expect traffic delays and crowds around Exposition Park this Saturday, November 5 with two major sporting events scheduled to take place. Los Angeles Football Club will play the Philadelphia Union at the Banc of California Stadium to determine the 2022 MLS Cup Champion. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Later that evening, USC football will take on the Cal Golden Bears at 7:30 p.m., creating a transportation hang-up.
uscannenbergmedia.com
It’s kickoff time! USC prepares for the 2022 World Cup
For the first time since 2014, the United States men’s national soccer team is competing in the World Cup, and USC students and businesses are gearing up to watch later this month.. Every four years, the worldwide soccer tournament brings together national soccer teams and superstars to compete. This...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Mariachi music has “Herederos” bringing it’s genre to the future generations
The celebrations for Day of the Dead kicked off at the ninth annual Día De Los Muertos Art Festival at the Downey Theater. In a vibrant event the community joined to celebrate with face painting, food and music ranging from baile folklorico acts to salsa ensembles. After the fun...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Not underestimating Cal is the focus of Wednesday’s practice
With their margin of error for making the playoffs slim, the No. 9 USC Trojans are not taking their upcoming matchup against the California Golden Bears for granted. The Golden Bears are 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12, placing them second to last in the Pac-12 standings. One of...
uscannenbergmedia.com
What’s in a Halloween costume?
It’s spooky season, and Trojans began celebrating as early as last week. From ghosts and fairies all the way to movie characters and animals, there is no limit on the options for costumes. So what really goes into choosing one?. Sophia Hammerle set out in orange and black attire...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC looks to get healthy, clean up defensive errors ahead of matchup against Cal
USC improved its overall record to 7-1 after a thrilling 45-37 victory over Arizona Saturday. Although the offense played a stellar game piling up over 600 yards of total offense, the Trojan defense gave up over 500 yards to the Wildcats. As the Trojans prepare for Saturday’s homecoming matchup against...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC beats Stanford in crucial MPSF victory
No. 3 USC has now won two matches in a row after beating Pepperdine last Saturday, and on senior day the Trojans beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, winning the match 19-14. “You play for the seniors,” head coach Marko Pintaric said. “You want guys that are leaving the program this year to leave with as many wins as possible and give them a chance to win a championship.”
Comments / 0