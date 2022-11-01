Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.

GANADO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO