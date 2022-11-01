Read full article on original website
Victoria Public Library director Dayna Williams-Capone resigns
Dayne Williams-Capone VICTORIA, Texas – Dayna Williams-Capone resigns from her position as the director of the Victoria Public Library. She has served as the library director since 2009. She was a part of the Victoria Public Library advisory board which discussed policies regarding books focusing on LGBTQI+ content. In November of last year, a group of local individuals requested the...
City of Victoria closings for Veterans Day observance
All nonemergency offices at the City of Victoria will close Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Victoria Public Library will be closed. The landfill will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The compost site will be open. Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as...
The area will dry off overnight
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies along with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 62 degrees. Winds: NE 5-10. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 pm. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 78/67 degrees. Winds: NE 10...
City Parks & Recreation, Texas Wildlife Association to host youth hunt
PHOTO #1: A doe roams Riverside Park. The deer population in Riverside Park has been steadily increasing for years, which puts the deer at high risk for diseases, decreases the amount of food available for wildlife and poses an increased traffic hazard. The City’s Parks & Recreation is partnering with...
City’s Main Street Program offers downtown building improvements grant
PHOTO #1: The interior of 213 S. Main St. is being remodeled in preparation for reopening as 5D Tavern. PHOTO #2: The interior of 117 S. Main St., which was once a general store, is being converted into an apartment building. Qualified occupants of downtown historic properties can apply for...
Victoria Police Department to host a free VIN etching event
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will host a Vehicle Identification Number etching event on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Victoria Masonic Lodge No. 40, 3502 N. Navarro St. VPD offers VIN etching as a free service to help residents avoid becoming victims of vehicle theft. To receive a VIN, you will need to provide a...
UPDATE: Cuero, Refugio & Ganado football games rescheduled
Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
Elderly woman involved in a crash Oct. 13 has died
VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed Pearlie Clifton, 80, of Victoria has died following a crash on Oct. 13, 2022. It happened at 7:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Ben Jordan St. At the time Victoria police officers considered it a minor crash and said the elements required to complete a crash report were not met....
34-year-old Victoria man arrested, charged following vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrested and charged Cherish Noman, of Victoria, with three counts early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit. On Monday, Oct. 31, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the Port Lavaca Police Department alerted the Victoria Police Department about a reported stolen vehicle possible being in Victoria. PLPD described the stolen vehicle as a blue Mercedes GLK....
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
