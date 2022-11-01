ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Public Library director Dayna Williams-Capone resigns

Dayne Williams-Capone VICTORIA, Texas – Dayna Williams-Capone resigns from her position as the director of the Victoria Public Library. She has served as the library director since 2009. She was a part of the Victoria Public Library advisory board which discussed policies regarding books focusing on LGBTQI+ content. In November of last year, a group of local individuals requested the...
VICTORIA, TX
victoriatx.org

City of Victoria closings for Veterans Day observance

All nonemergency offices at the City of Victoria will close Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The Victoria Public Library will be closed. The landfill will be open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The compost site will be open. Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs will be collected as...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

The area will dry off overnight

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies along with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 62 degrees. Winds: NE 5-10. 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 pm. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 78/67 degrees. Winds: NE 10...
VICTORIA, TX
victoriatx.org

City Parks & Recreation, Texas Wildlife Association to host youth hunt

PHOTO #1: A doe roams Riverside Park. The deer population in Riverside Park has been steadily increasing for years, which puts the deer at high risk for diseases, decreases the amount of food available for wildlife and poses an increased traffic hazard. The City’s Parks & Recreation is partnering with...
VICTORIA, TX
victoriatx.org

City’s Main Street Program offers downtown building improvements grant

PHOTO #1: The interior of 213 S. Main St. is being remodeled in preparation for reopening as 5D Tavern. PHOTO #2: The interior of 117 S. Main St., which was once a general store, is being converted into an apartment building. Qualified occupants of downtown historic properties can apply for...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

UPDATE: Cuero, Refugio & Ganado football games rescheduled

Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.
GANADO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

34-year-old Victoria man arrested, charged following vehicle pursuit

VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrested and charged Cherish Noman, of Victoria, with three counts early Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit. On Monday, Oct. 31, at approximately 3:43 a.m., the Port Lavaca Police Department alerted the Victoria Police Department about a reported stolen vehicle possible being in Victoria. PLPD described the stolen vehicle as a blue Mercedes GLK....
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case

30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy