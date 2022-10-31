ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse

Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...
invezz.com

Singapore will be a crypto hub but not for speculative trading, MAS says

Singapore's MAS says the city-state's goal is to become a global blockchain and crypto hub. However, the central bank is against the idea of making the country a hub for speculative crypto trading. Rival Hong Kong has this week revealed plans to develop a framework for crypto retail trading. Singapore...
invezz.com

USD/CAD forecast ahead of Canada and US NFP data

The US dollar retreated slightly ahead of the upcoming NFP data. Economists expect that the economy added over 200k jobs. Canada will also publish its jobs data on Friday. The USD/CAD price slipped to a low of 1.3640, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.3280. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Canada and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled for Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy