The Weather Channel
November's Outlook Is Warm For Much Of U.S., But Chilly In West
We expect a sharp national divide in November's temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. should have a warm November. Parts of the West, however, may be cooler than usual. But there's an intriguing wild card in this forecast for late November. Sign up for the Morning Brief email...
vincennespbs.org
Freeze warning tonight
We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Generally dry through the weekend
ANOTHER FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for the northern 2/3 of Alabama early this morning; visibility is very restricted in many places the fog will dissipate by mid-morning. The sky becomes partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a high in the mid 70s. The average high for Birmingham on November 1 is 70.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today
RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Jet Stream and Storm to Bring 'Wintry Conditions' for Western US in the Coming Days
Wintry conditions are set to hit the Western US, a drought-stricken region characterized with ongoing wildfires and high temperatures, according to a new weather forecast. A cold jet stream and storm system are causing the winterlike weather conditions that will affect cities like Seattle, Sacramento, and other cities across the region.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann forecast damaging winds as gale force conditions arrive
Met Eireann forecast a wet and windy week as gale force conditions are to arrive. The first week of November will be made up of scattered showers and damp conditions with temperatures ranging from 11 to 14 degrees. They stated that wind speeds will pick up later in the week...
Rain could soak your spooky plans. Here's the Halloween weekend forecast
As ghosts and goblins prepare to hit the streets for Halloween, some might find the weekend and Monday forecast just as spooky.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
