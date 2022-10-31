Read full article on original website
Related
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
cbs17
1st NC pediatric flu death announced; what you can do to keep illnesses away
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Coughing, runny nose, body aches, chills, fever; doctors say they’re all symptoms of the flu. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first pediatric death from flu- the first in North Carolina since February 2020. The NCDHHS said the state has seen a rapid early rise in flu cases in recent weeks, including five adult flu-associated deaths.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services reports pediatric flu death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that a child in the eastern part of the state has died due to the flu. It is the first pediatric death from flu for the 2022-2023 season, officials said. Health officials said Wednesday that a pediatric flu death was last […]
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina reports first pediatric flu death since 2020
NCDHHS announced the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 Season. Health experts urge everyone 6 months or older to get a flu shot.
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
publicradioeast.org
Bright Health Company of North Carolina dropping Affordable Care Act individual health plans
Bright Health Company of North Carolina will stop selling individual health plans under the Affordable care Act in North Carolina the end of this year. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the North Carolina Department of Insurance will continue to monitor the company’s activities to make sure consumers are protected.
WITN
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Powerball players who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing won 13 big prizes throughout the state as the jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. In Wednesday’s drawing, one lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls to...
Editorial: Cooper's order will position N.C. to be a clean energy economy leader
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced push to get more electric buses, trucks and vans onto North Carolina roads. It is a timely move and positions North Carolina to exploit and benefit from change rather than reacting in desperation. You don’t have...
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
Comments / 2