Pedestrian Struck By 74-year old intoxicated driverOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
10 Unique Hotels in Newport, OregonOregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, Oregon
If you are looking for the best places to spend your day in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than 7th street. This street has a library, pool, gym, park, and skate park. This is an excellent spot for people of all ages and interests. The library is a great place to study or catch up on your reading. The pool is perfect for a hot day - make sure to bring your suit! The gym has everything you need for a good workout, and the park is ideal for a relaxing walk or picnic lunch. And do not forget the skate park – it is ideal for people of all ages and abilities!It even has a trail where you can explore nature. No matter what you choose to do, you are sure to have a good time on this block!
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
WWEEK
Oregon State Hospital Tossed Out a Schizophrenic Man With a History of Violence. In a Bellwether Case, a Court Decided His Fate.
Nineteen months ago, a man approached a parked car in downtown Beaverton. He was holding a homemade spear: a metal rod with a knife crudely bolted on the end. A woman sat inside the Subaru Forester. Terrified, she called her husband as the attacker banged the rod against the glass, shattering the driver-side mirror.
Serious crash closes Highway 47 between Forest Grove, Banks
The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
klcc.org
Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change
After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon
If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
KATU.com
Body of Washington County man reported missing in February found
The body of a man reported missing and endangered in February has been found, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. People recreating in the woods near Highway 6 and Northwest Storey Burn Road in the Tillamook Forest came across human remains Saturday and called authorities. The state medical...
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
