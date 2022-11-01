Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
Kareem Hunt remains with Cleveland Browns as NFL trade deadline passes
Cleveland Browns running back and Northeast Ohio native Kareem Hunt will remain playing for his hometown team this season after the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon.
Manning brothers give shoutout to Browns player
Cleveland fans have a lot to say about their beloved team after the Browns beat the Bengals 32-12 on Halloween, breaking their 4-game losing streak.
Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
NFL Analysis Network
This Browns-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge victory on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-5 on the season. That win likely saved their season and decided which side of the coin they will be on with the trade deadline being set for this afternoon. Might they look to acquire an intriguing defensive piece from the Las Vegas Raiders?
Browns preparing for Deshaun Watson’s return, second half of season: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the media on Wednesday as the team enters its bye week. He covered numerous topics, including the quarterback position, the trade deadline and more. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
WKYC
Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' resounding win over the Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for "Victory Tuesday"??. The Browns earned (and we mean "earned") their biggest win of the season Monday night, pelting the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. The much-needed victory snaps a four-game losing streak and keeps Cleveland very much alive in the AFC North race.
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half
General manager Andrew Berry hopes the Bengals game is what the Browns can be this year. He talked on defensive improvements and more.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Where Browns stand at the bye week, with Garrett Bush, Jackson McCurry on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Are the Browns fixed after their win against Cincinnati? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns head into their bye week at 3-5, beating in-state rival Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. Things could have been better, of course, but they certainly could have been worse. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s postgame postgame...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)
It is Thursday, November 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in bye-week mode to get players rested and ready for Week 10 and beyond. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Berry Acknowledged A Trade Nearly Happened. Under the category of “for what it’s...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
Bradley Chubb gets contract extension, begins settling in with Dolphins amid ‘whirlwind'
MIAMI GARDENS — From London to Denver to Dallas to Miami. That’s what Bradley Chubb’s world has been like from Sunday morning to Wednesday morning. Or at least that’s what they tell him, because for the stop in Texas, he was buried under a blanket on the private plane and wasn’t about to wake up to say hello to new Dolphins teammate Jeff Wilson or anyone else. “So it’s been a whirlwind,” Chubb said Thursday. “A lot...
Comments / 0