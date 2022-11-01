ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns dismantle Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns steamrolled the Bengals on Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium, blowing out Joe Burrow and Co., 32-13. Myles Garrett wrecked the game from the start and the defense played its best game of the season by far. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

This Browns-Raiders Trade Sends Clelin Ferrell To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge victory on Monday Night Football over the Cincinnati Bengals, pushing their record to 3-5 on the season. That win likely saved their season and decided which side of the coin they will be on with the trade deadline being set for this afternoon. Might they look to acquire an intriguing defensive piece from the Las Vegas Raiders?
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

It is Thursday, November 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in bye-week mode to get players rested and ready for Week 10 and beyond. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Berry Acknowledged A Trade Nearly Happened. Under the category of “for what it’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia

It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
CLEVELAND, OH
Palm Beach Daily News

Bradley Chubb gets contract extension, begins settling in with Dolphins amid ‘whirlwind'

MIAMI GARDENS — From London to Denver to Dallas to Miami. That’s what Bradley Chubb’s world has been like from Sunday morning to Wednesday morning. Or at least that’s what they tell him, because for the stop in Texas, he was buried under a blanket on the private plane and wasn’t about to wake up to say hello to new Dolphins teammate Jeff Wilson or anyone else. “So it’s been a whirlwind,” Chubb said Thursday. “A lot...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy