Our small town of Eugene has a special draw. There’s something about the Willamette Valley that calls out to the artists, hippies, and hopeful students who wander the streets looking for trouble. The best kind of trouble can be found packed body-to-body in seemingly ordinary homes that are transformed by nightfall with the descent of some of Eugene's most talented residents. House shows have been keeping the city’s blood pumping for years now. Candy Picnic, Grrl Band, Growing Pains, and countless other bands rise and fall through the scene. Some continue on after college to tour and release new albums. Some break apart and form into new projects again and again. However it may end, it all starts here. It’s the DIY, anti-frat party. Five bucks at the door and you enter into the turbulent energy that ranges from the intimate to the utterly chaotic.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO