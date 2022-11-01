Joe Buck, ESPN's play-by-play announcer for the Bengals' Monday Night Football loss to the Browns in Cleveland, was critical of Cincinnati's offensive line on "SportsCenter" after the game, going so far as to suggest they've disappointed "the last couple of games." There were definite issues in all three phases for the Bengals during their ugly loss Monday, but the Bengals finished with 537 total net yards of offense in a convincing win against the Atlanta Falcons in...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO