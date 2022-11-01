Read full article on original website
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that.
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
Portland’s director of violence prevention resigns amid pressure
Nike Greene, the director of Portland’s Office of Youth Violence Prevention, is resigning just three years after taking the job as the city approaches another record year of shootings and homicides. Greene, 48, submitted a two-page resignation letter Monday to Mike Myers, Portland community safety transition director, saying her...
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
Prepare for darker evenings. Daylight saving time ends Sunday
It’s almost time to kiss that extra hour of daylight in the evenings goodbye.
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
This small-town Oregon bricklayer had a side hustle: Gun supplier for Mexican drug cartel
PORTLAND, Ore. ― A master bricklayer who helped build Portland area homes also secretly ran a gun trafficking cell that armed a ruthless Mexican cartel with military-grade weapons. David Acosta Rosales, a Mexican native who secured green-card status 25 years ago, built a life in the quaint middle-class suburb...
Penn Jillette!
Penn Jillette is a cultural phenomenon. He’s half of a world-famous magic duo, with the longest-running headlining show in Las Vegas, he co-hosts a popular TV series, has an award-winning podcast, and he’s written several best-selling books, including his latest novel, “Random”, which is what brought him to Portland. The one and only Penn Jillete joined us live in the AM Northwest studio!
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure
As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
Someone Has Died. Everything Has Changed. Dougy Center Is Here To Help.
Accusations, denials, rocks fly in Hardesty-Gonzalez race
Accusations and denials continue to fly in the Portland City Council race between incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez after Gonzalez' campaign headquarters was vandalized for the second time in a month.
