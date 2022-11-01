Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
leisuregrouptravel.com
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers
A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
aenews.org
Anaheim High Haunted Tour
On October 26, 2022, the night of the Halloween dance, the Anaheim Senior class held the annual Ghost Tour on campus. The event began at 7pm, right after the school’s dance. Ms. Rodarte was the teacher present, selling tickets and telling students about the events that took place. Snacks...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
NBC Los Angeles
Wheelbarrow Deals Are Rolling at Tanaka Farms, Pumpkin People
October may rule the whimsical and wickedly wonderful world of jack o'lantern joy, it is true, but come November?. That's when we like to see our pumpkins exactly as they came off the vine, smooth and bumpy and ridge-y and bright, no carved faces required. And yet?. Many stores are...
Real Tacoz to Expand to Fullerton
The Yorba Linda Concept’s Second Location to Open in the Next Few Months.
How Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park shines with elaborate treats on Halloween
Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park prides itself on it's lavish designs and the flavor is never sacrificed in the process.
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
NBC Los Angeles
Military Tribute Days Begin at Knott's Berry Farm
Finding the opportunity to show sincere gratitude?. It's something that Southern California's legendary theme parks do in numerous memorable ways, throughout the calendar. And one of the oldest of the coaster-filled, ride-sweet theme parks, Knott's Berry Farm, spends much of November, and several December days, too, expressing thanks to those who serve.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
36 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
It’s the month when Halloween simmers down and we begin to gear up for the winter holidays, and L.A. is still brimming with exciting events to keep you busy this month. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, yellow, and brown, seeing festive lights, or heading to an incredible multisensory experience, November is set to be a month to remember. This fall, 1345 N Montebello Blvd. will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. Get your...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
visitnewportbeach.com
6 Things to Check Out This Winter in Newport Beach
Winter is coming…well maybe not the snow and sleet, but as we inch closer to the holidays, it’s almost time to bundle up! Nothing beats “winter” in SoCal, and we’ve got the inside scoop on what to look forward to this season in Newport Beach. From dazzling light displays to pop-up holiday markets, there’s so much to see, do and celebrate!
macaronikid.com
5 Family-Friendly Things To Do From Nov. 1 - Nov. 7
Looking for family fun this week in the Chino Hills, Chino and Diamond Bar area from Nov, 1 - 7? We have ideas for you! Click on the links for more details. See Macaroni KID Chino Hills, Chino, Diamond Bar's full events calendar for ALL of the areas' family fun!
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
