Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
WMDT.com
Local church hosting winter emergency shelter for those at risk of homeless in Delaware
LEWES, Del.- Keeping those most vulnerable off the street when the temperatures drop. Those are the efforts of the St. Jude Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes this winter, hosting an emergency shelter for men at risk of homelessness. In partnership with Code Purple Sussex County, the shelter will be...
Cape Gazette
St. Jude Catholic Church to host emergency shelter for men
With the support of Code Purple of Sussex County, sponsored by Love Inc. of Seaford, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church on Coastal Highway in Lewes will host a winter emergency shelter for men from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Wednesday, March 15. Code Purple will host a one-night training for...
Cape Gazette
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
Cape Gazette
Humane Animal Partners sets Save ‘Em By the Sea
Humane Animal Partners will host Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, a new fundraising event set for 6 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. Sponsored by Ashton Pools, P.U.P.S. of Lewes, Canalside Inn, CarMax, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, the event will bring local pet enthusiasts together to raise awareness and critically needed funds to benefit homeless and abandoned animals in HAP’s care. Proceeds will also support HAP’s numerous community service programs, including low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination and wellness clinics, free pet food pantries, and more.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arbovitae for annual tree lighting Nov. 25
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Cape High JROTC cadets assist with Flags for Heroes
On Oct. 29, 12 Cape High JROTC cadets, led by Cadet Major Bryan Ramirez, braved blustery and chilly weather, rolled up their sleeves and assisted members of Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club with the annual Flags for Heroes installation on the Cape Henlopen High School campus and adjacent district office. Cadets assisting...
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thomas and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thomas, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
Cape Gazette
Conference tackles affordable housing issue
Affordable and workforce housing are among the most debated topics in Sussex County, especially in the eastern part of the county where housing costs have risen dramatically. That topic was the theme of the annual Today and Tomorrow Conference Oct. 26 at Delaware Technical Community College. For the past 30 years, movers and shakers in the county have joined each October in the college-sponsored event to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the county. This year’s event was held in person and virtually.
Cape Gazette
Congresswoman explores nursing shortage
Nursing shortages and ways to remedy them were the top agenda items during a roundtable discussion held Oct. 27 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester asked a group of local nursing experts about ways to alleviate an anticipated 1.1 million nursing shortage nationwide. “This is a real...
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISITNG! Lewes DE
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features - laminate & tile throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three season porch that goes into the living room and eat in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full size washer&dryer is in the the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex east is equal distance - miles to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! Lot rent of approx. $534mt., which includes trash/recycle & membership, you can join the indoor pool at Sussex East & West, lEWES. Homeowner pays electric, water, sewer, metered LP gas & cable/internet.
Cape Gazette
Atracare expands to offer mental health services
Atracare, formerly Aspira Health, a full-service medical facility in Lewes, announced its newest initiative to expand into mental health services. Launching last month, mental health staff at Atracare has already started seeing patients both virtually and in person. With 15 therapists currently on staff, mental health team members have training in a variety of areas from anxiety and depression to complex trauma and substance abuse issues.
Cape Gazette
Top Producing Rental Agents - Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is proud to announce the firm’s top rental agents for the month of October are Bill Mantyla, Joseph Gallagher and Myles Martin. Bill joined Coldwell Banker Premier in January 2019. Before being licensed, Bill had his own home services business which gave him the opportunity to really get to know the homes that Coldwell Banker Resort Realty offers. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He prides himself on knowing the Sussex County resort area very well and will gladly share tips for restaurants, parks to visit, activities to do or great day trips to make your vacation special.
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
ocnjsentinel.com
Demolition of derelict Somers Point homes begins
SOMERS POINT — Demolition work got started in earnest Thursday at the future site of an overflow parking lot for Bayview Court Apartments. American Demolition Corp., which had been performing asbestos abatement at the five dilapidated homes on the site along Shore and Pleasant roads, erected snow fencing Oct. 26 and commenced destruction the following day.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-23302 BLUEWATER WAY-BAY PINES-LEWES
23302 Bluewater Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ MUST SEE HOME IN DESIRED BAY PINES COMMUITY WITH FULL BASEMENT. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and shows like new and features plantation shutters. Highly desirable floor plan and is sure to check all the boxes! Inside off the foyer is a perfect room to make into an office/study or 4th bedroom! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and large cabinets that give you plenty of storage. Beautiful breakfast bar allows for extra guest seating. Open floor plan allows for the family room, kitchen, dining area & morning room to take advantage of the large windows with views of the backyard and gives you great space for entertainment. Primary bedroom features enough space for King size bed and more. Storage is not lacking with his and her closets. Primary bath features double sinks, tile, and large stall shower. Guest Bedrooms offer great natural lighting and feature ample closet space. Full Unfinished Basement allows for expansion of your living space and features rough in plumbing for bathroom and egress window. Wonderful backyard space with 6 ft privacy fencing & 2 gates. Community features beautiful tree lined properties and a short drive to downtown Lewes and Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Cape Gazette
Land Listing
Buyer and their agent to confirm lost size and school districts to their liking. This lot has public water and sewer available to tie in, at the buyer expense the sellers have never had anything on the property. Please call the city of Lewes or county to find out the fee to hook up, If i i get it before you I will put the information here. There is an adjacent lot right beside it that the seller is selling also. It’s ago and show, no home is on it, no advance notice is required. The tax assessor has not updated the records to reflect this yet. FOR ANY INFORMATION ABOUT FEES IN LEWES go to https:lewesbpw.delaware.gov/about-our-rates-fees/
