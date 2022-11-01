Read full article on original website
7 of the Best Rock Bands of the ’70s
The ’70s were undoubtedly the mecca for rock n’ roll. By then, the genre had found its footing and expanded beyond what its originators thought was possible. It transcended beyond a genre and had become the lifeblood of culture in more ways than one. From Led Zeppelin to...
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
guitar.com
Fender releases five-string MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass
Fender has launched its all-new MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass V, and its kooky colours are sure to make sure you stand out in a live setting. The bass emulates the avant-garde quirks of MonoNeon, and features an alder body dressed in a clown-y neon yellow urethane finish with a neon orange painted headstock and pickguard.
BBC
Music therapy: Writing music brought the joy back after amputation
A man left with serious injuries after trying to take his life has said a music therapist helped give him a reason to live again. Tim, 55, from Cardiff suffered brain injuries in 2020. He is now partially sighted, his left arm was amputated just below his shoulder and he...
NME
Tones And I covers Gang Of Youths’ ‘Achilles Come Down’ with a full choir and string section
Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) has become the fourth artist to cover Gang Of Youths for triple j’s Like A Version series, putting an ethereal spin on their deep cut ‘Achilles Come Down’. It was the Australian pop star’s second appearance on the segment, following her...
Wizkid’s ‘More Love, Less Ego’ is Sweet, Expansive Afrobeats Seduction
Nigerian crooner Wizkid is the king of unignorable dinner-party music: He makes melodic songs that become part of the background but make you want to put that salad fork aside and engage in at least one dance. His voice — a soft warble — is both bold and seductive, enlivening the chill lava-lamp vibes conveyed in his songs. “Essence,” his spicy 2020 smash with Tems, was everywhere, thanks to its svelte riddim and tasteful modal drone. And throughout his career, Wizkid has refined his sound to a tuneful tee. Earlier projects were full of noisy anthems. But the quintessential Wizkid...
Fanny: Fanny Hill - Album Of The Week Club review
"They were one of the finest rock bands of their time" - David Bowie liked them, but what about the Album Of The Week Club?
thehypemagazine.com
Aaron Reflex Releases Artistic Visual for ‘On’
Aaron Reflex is back with another music video release for his song “On”. This video is artistic and will keep your eyes glued to the screen with the awesome transitions that go with the beat. Aaron Reflex is a talented music producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Queens, New York. The French, Senegalese music artist involves a combination of singing and rapping. The music is also a combination of rap, soul, r&b, and trap music. Aaron has been releasing content on his own for many years. He has gained hundreds of thousands of fans across social media. Aaron is also verified on Triller, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and Instagram. His work ethic is incredible and the visual comes two months after the release of his newest album “On”. The music project contains eleven songs. The music video is captivating and shows Aaron Reflex in a creative element while delivering beautiful visuals that match the theme of the song. Aaron has a strong online fanbase and people have started making reaction videos on YouTube to his new video.
disruptmagazine.com
Don Afric is All Set to Rock the Stage of Global Music
The rise of a multitalented and versatile singer is in the cards! The world is about to witness the heights of the success of Don Afric on the stage of the global music industry. This statement will seem accurately justified if one gets the chance to listen to his super soothing voice. With expertise on different fronts of music performances, Don Afric has already produced so powerful music that it has left his fans spellbound. His performances hint towards the fact that Don Afric is not far from ruling on the hearts of people with the magic of his music. So, today we will dive deeper into the world of Don Afric; an inspirational figure of global music industry.
LSU Reveille
Magical Mystery Tour: Gen X Wreck 11.2.2022
DJ Phantom presents: Gen X Wreck; a 90s metal special. Covering subgenres from alt, prog, nü, and Scandinavian black metal and more, in a tight 11 tracks, this playlist encapsulates all the best innovations of the end of the 20th century. 1. "Forty Six & 2" by TOOL (1996)
Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
Twisted black metal enigmas Gaerea will be your new favourite masked band
Masks, nightmares and burning people alive – step into the weird world of Portuguese provocateurs Gaerea
yourclassical.org
Iranian-Kurdish composer Kayhan Kalhor is a kamancheh maestro
Iranian-Kurdish composer Kayhan Kalhor is an internationally acclaimed virtuoso on the kamancheh, a traditional Iranian bowed string instrument. The kamancheh’s sounds are echoed by cellist Yo Yo Ma as he performs Kalhor’s Blue as the Turquoise Night of Neyshabur. Listen with host Steve Seel, who also features multiple works from Iceland and a unique re-imagining of Brian Eno’s Music for Airports, on this week’s episode of Extra Eclectic.
NME
First Aid Kit – ‘Palomino’ review: folk rockers finally run free
“We’ve grown up,” says Klara Söderberg, the younger sister of the Swedish duo First Aid Kit, in the accompanying material about their fifth album ‘Palomino’. “As we get older, the music is more about having fun and being positive… like a palomino riding through the desert”. Subtle this ain’t.
Cult of Mac
Learn piano and guitar at home from top-rated musical instructors for $35
Mastering an instrument takes dedication. But did you know that you can easily fit practice into your busy schedule without hiring an expensive tutor? A good way to study on your own time is with e-learning music courses. Take this top-rated, eight-part music training collection, which is on sale for just $34.99 (Reg. $1,600) for a limited time.
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
Brynja Talks Debut Album, Netflix Placement, Growing Up in Iceland, and More
Carlijn Andriessen (@carlijncreates) With her album, “Repeat,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Brynja. Read below to learn more about Brynja, the story behind her debut album, and what’s to come.
Dazed
Alfie White’s romantic photos of life in south-east London
You could say it’s this aspect of chance that most appeals to him about the medium. “Compared to other art forms, photography is so unintentional,” he says, “A lot of the time, you’re dealing with fractions of seconds… You could be walking and the shutter accidentally gets pressed and you’ve taken the best photo. I think that’s kind of amazing.”
