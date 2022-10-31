ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Volleyball Falls in Three at Florida

Gainesville, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball fell in a close battle to No. 14 Florida on Friday, Nov. 4, in Gainesville in three sets (22-25, 17-25, 23-25). Mizzou (8-14, 1-11 SEC) was led by senior Anna Dixon with 12 kills followed by sophomore Kaylee Cox with 11 and sophomore Trista Strasser chipped in five kills.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Wrestling Starts 2022-23 Campaign with Dual on the Diamond, Nov. 6

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri wrestling team will kick off its 2022-23 season when it hosts Lindenwood in the Dual on the Diamond Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tigers finished last season 11-4 and ninth in the NCAA Championships. Lindenwood was 6-3 a season ago and ended its year...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Blake Baker Receives Contract Extension

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri has approved a contract extension for Mizzou football defensive coordinator Blake Baker through the 2025 season, which includes an increase in his annual salary, Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Thursday. "We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Weir to Enter SMU Athletics Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Track and Field throws coach Rober Weir will enter the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. The department officially announced Weir as a member of the 2022 class in September. The three-time Olympian joined the Tigers' coaching staff in 2020. In his...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Brown’s Double-Double Leads Mizzou to Victory Over Wash U

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou men's basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a 89-61 exhibition victory against Washington University Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. The contest served as Mizzou's lone tuneup before the regular season tips off on Monday. Following a back-and-forth opening stretch, the Tigers turned on the jets...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Rogers Named to All-SEC Freshmen Team

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Cross Country Freshman Drew Rogers has earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Rogers strung together a phenomenal first collegiate season with the Tigers. The Herscher, Ill., native opened his career with a 40th-place finish (25:37.1) in the 8k at the John McNichols Invite on Sept. 17th.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Kobe Brown Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors

Birmingham Ala. – Senior Kobe Brown of the Missouri men's basketball team was recognized as one of the top players in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday, collecting first-team preseason all-conference accolades. Brown was one of nine student-athletes earning first-team All-SEC honors, as voted on by the league's head coaches....
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy