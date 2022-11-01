Read full article on original website
statepress.com
Olympic sports roundup: Men's golf ends the fall season in second place at the East Lake Cup
Sun Devil hockey is on a three-game winning streak after defeating No. 6/7 North Dakota 3-2 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils fell behind 2-0 early into the first period but rallied behind goals from junior forward Matthew Kopperud and junior forward Lukas Sillinger to tie the game heading into the final period.
statepress.com
Opinion: ASU should not collectively charge residents in student housing for damages
ASU recently told Tooker House residents through email that it would charge “the whole building” for damages totaling around $10,000 if it cannot find the individual culprits. This is a gross example of ASU, which has historically neglected its dorm buildings, using its power to demand students pay for damages that pale in comparison to problems the University itself has neglected to fix.
statepress.com
ASU will have a student representative on the Arizona Board of Regents in 2023
The next student regent on the Arizona Board of Regents will come from ASU in 2023. Student regents are selected by their universities through nominations and then appointed by the governor's office to serve on the board for two years. They have voting rights on the board that passes general university policies for UA, ASU and NAU.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State position
Mickey Joseph during Illinois gameDylan Widger/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph has been named as a potential head coaching candidate for Arizona State. This news was first reported by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com.
statepress.com
ASU-led and student-led Indigenous groups disagree on University support
When Rainie Jones moved back to the Navajo Nation as the COVID-19 pandemic took off, she — and many others in the Indigenous community — struggled to get adequate Wi-Fi to do her schoolwork. "(American Indian Students Support Services) provided a hotspot because at the time I was...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Huskies Heartbreaking Loss to Basha
The Hamilton Huskies football team record so far this football season has changed from 5-1 to 5-2 after last week’s game against Basha High. The energy in the building was electric, the student section were cheering their fellow huskies on including the husky cheerleaders. Just as the fans thought the Huskies were closing out on the Bears and bringing home a win, a last minute field goal changed everything.
CBS Sports
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 19 Perry
No. 19 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) State championships: 1 (2022) Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 5-10 | Class: Sophomore (2024) Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore (2025) National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted. G — Adonis LaFleur. Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)
Chandler, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
statepress.com
ASU hosts grand opening at Mesa City Center
ASU at Mesa City Center officially opened its doors with a grand opening celebration of its two new buildings, The Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center and The Studios, on Friday and Saturday. The project is a joint initiative between the city of Mesa and the University. The new facility...
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix Country Club will host PGA TOUR Champions event
Phoenix Country Club will host the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship next Thursday – Sunday, November 10 – 13. The final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season, and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, will feature the top 36 golfers in the standings and determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion.
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
statepress.com
ASU partners with Smithsonian to increase number of Latinx museum professionals
The Latino Museum Studies Program Undergraduate Internship is a new 10-week program at The Smithsonian Institute that provides opportunities for Latinx students to find a career within the museum industry, eight out of the 20 students selected to participate for this semester were ASU students. Though it initially started in...
azbigmedia.com
Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use
Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
Brrrr it's gonna get cold! Phoenix temperatures to plummet on Thursday
PHOENIX — Editor's note: Phoenix's temperature hit 68 degrees at 12 a.m. on Nov. 3. Even though temperatures will drop throughout the day, this means Phoenix will not break the previously set high-temperature record. Thursday could be the coldest Nov. 3 we've ever seen in Phoenix. The average high...
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Detroit Coney Grill Brings A Taste of The Motor City To The Valley
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. The Coney...
