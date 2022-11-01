ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Olympic sports roundup: Men's golf ends the fall season in second place at the East Lake Cup

Sun Devil hockey is on a three-game winning streak after defeating No. 6/7 North Dakota 3-2 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils fell behind 2-0 early into the first period but rallied behind goals from junior forward Matthew Kopperud and junior forward Lukas Sillinger to tie the game heading into the final period.
TEMPE, AZ
Opinion: ASU should not collectively charge residents in student housing for damages

ASU recently told Tooker House residents through email that it would charge “the whole building” for damages totaling around $10,000 if it cannot find the individual culprits. This is a gross example of ASU, which has historically neglected its dorm buildings, using its power to demand students pay for damages that pale in comparison to problems the University itself has neglected to fix.
ASU will have a student representative on the Arizona Board of Regents in 2023

The next student regent on the Arizona Board of Regents will come from ASU in 2023. Student regents are selected by their universities through nominations and then appointed by the governor's office to serve on the board for two years. They have voting rights on the board that passes general university policies for UA, ASU and NAU.
ARIZONA STATE
ASU-led and student-led Indigenous groups disagree on University support

When Rainie Jones moved back to the Navajo Nation as the COVID-19 pandemic took off, she — and many others in the Indigenous community — struggled to get adequate Wi-Fi to do her schoolwork. "(American Indian Students Support Services) provided a hotspot because at the time I was...
TEMPE, AZ
Huskies Heartbreaking Loss to Basha

The Hamilton Huskies football team record so far this football season has changed from 5-1 to 5-2 after last week’s game against Basha High. The energy in the building was electric, the student section were cheering their fellow huskies on including the husky cheerleaders. Just as the fans thought the Huskies were closing out on the Bears and bringing home a win, a last minute field goal changed everything.
CHANDLER, AZ
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 19 Perry

No. 19 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) State championships: 1 (2022) Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 5-10 | Class: Sophomore (2024) Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore (2025) National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted. G — Adonis LaFleur. Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)
GILBERT, AZ
Chandler, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Perry High School football team will have a game with Chandler High School on November 02, 2022, 18:00:00.
CHANDLER, AZ
ASU hosts grand opening at Mesa City Center

ASU at Mesa City Center officially opened its doors with a grand opening celebration of its two new buildings, The Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center and The Studios, on Friday and Saturday. The project is a joint initiative between the city of Mesa and the University. The new facility...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix Country Club will host PGA TOUR Champions event

Phoenix Country Club will host the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship next Thursday – Sunday, November 10 – 13. The final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season, and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, will feature the top 36 golfers in the standings and determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion.
PHOENIX, AZ
ASU partners with Smithsonian to increase number of Latinx museum professionals

The Latino Museum Studies Program Undergraduate Internship is a new 10-week program at The Smithsonian Institute that provides opportunities for Latinx students to find a career within the museum industry, eight out of the 20 students selected to participate for this semester were ASU students. Though it initially started in...
TEMPE, AZ
Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use

Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ

