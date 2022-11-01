Read full article on original website
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
A Handful of Companies Are Poised to Benefit from the Silicone-Silicon 3D Printing Nexus
Although it seems unnecessarily confusing, silicon and silicone are, of course, different materials. Nevertheless, the supply chains for both are dependent on the production of cultured quartz: which, in turn, is dependent on the mining of natural sources of the material, used to extract the silicon dioxide that acts as a seed crystal for industrial quartz manufacturing.
gcaptain.com
ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement forProducts & Solutions to J-Marine Cloud developed by JRC
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cloud service called J-Marine Cloud developed by Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC). In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, “Products & Solutions” covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.
PV Tech
Erthos secures deals to install ‘earth-mounted’ solar tech at 121MW of projects
Erthos, an Arizona-based energy technology company and creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, has announced 14MW of contracted projects and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a 107MW single project. Erthos claims that its Earth Mount Solar technology, which mounts solar modules directly on the ground without steel supports or...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longi releases Hi-MO 6 line of solar panels to DG market
Longi has released its new module for the distributed generation market: Hi-MO 6. Using hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cells, Hi-MO 6 achieves 22.8% efficiency in mass production. HPBC is Longi’s new generation of high-efficiency solar cell technology that has no front-side busbars. Longi says that modules equipped with HPBC...
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
techaiapp.com
A Solid Budget Power Backup
Undoubtedly, Cyber Power Systems Inc, also known as CyberPower, is one of the most renowned brand names in IT power management products. The company was founded back in 1997 and has been exclusively focused on the development and marketing of IT-related power products ever since. Naturally, UPS systems are the company’s primary focus, but the company also produces other power-related equipment, such as power distribution units, solar-power inverters, or even mobile accessories, with availability varying by region. In fact, CyberPower is quite unique in that respect: due to its large size, CyberPower is one of the very few companies that have a true international presence, with similar power products available across the globe.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
salestechstar.com
Deliveright Partners With Elemica to Offer Final-Mile, Heavy Goods Delivery Capabilities, Accelerate Digital Transformation
Supply chain trading partners can access AI-powered delivery platform through its ERP system. Deliveright, the company behind the leading final-mile digital delivery platform, Grasshopper, is announcing a new partnership with digital supply chain network, Elemica. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.
bicmagazine.com
Back Cover: No boundaries: Capable and positioned in any environment
In a challenging business environment, operators and owners seek solutions to lower costs while increasing the efficiency and reliability of their facilities. As a leading international industrial services provider, Bilfinger possesses the expertise, technology, and resources to support companies in the construction, maintenance, and optimization of their valuable assets. Bilfinger's 360-degree approach provides end-to-end solutions for the full life cycle of industrial and commercial facilities and assets across the United States and Gulf of Mexico, from constructability to startup and beyond the build to maintenance, reliability, and specialty soft craft services.
Former YASA CEO Chris Harris to Lead Electric Aerospace Powertrain Company Evolito as It Accelerates the Commercialisation of Electric Flight
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Evolito Limited, a privately-owned company developing and manufacturing electric motors and powertrains for aerospace applications, has today announced former YASA CEO, Dr. Chris Harris, is joining the company as CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005142/en/ A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito’s electric propulsion unit. Image credit: Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)
bicmagazine.com
Gordon Judd joins Nationwide Boiler as business developer
Nationwide Boiler has selected Gordon Judd as its new business development executive. Judd’s focus will be Nationwide’s approach to sustainability and the emerging changes necessary to support the decarbonization initiative. He will support the sales activities of Nationwide Boiler’s fleet of rental, new and used package boilers, air pollution control equipment, feedwater equipment, controls and related systems — to increase sales and develop and maintain long- term relationships with existing and prospective clients.
News-Medical.net
Grenova Introduces Automated TipNovus (ATN) to Promote Sustainability at 2022 Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition
Grenova, the laboratory industry’s only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, will introduce the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package at the 10th Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition in NEC, Birmingham. As one of the newest product offerings by the leading green technology company, ATN offers a fully integrated, turnkey tip-washing solution that improves lab sustainability, operations, and environmental impact by reducing plastic waste. The ATN Package, along with all of Grenova’s sustainability systems, is available immediately for purchase and implementation, with easy setup to quickly begin reducing laboratory waste.
daystech.org
A Sustainable Future is on the Horizon with Digital Twins and AI
One approach organizations can attain internet zero and handle different sustainability efforts is thru the mixed energy of digital twins and AI. Sustainability is a prime precedence for all organizations as we speak—for instance, one-third of Europe’s largest corporations have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Accenture. Yet the agency additionally discovered that enterprises should considerably speed up their efforts over the following decade, as simply 9% of corporations are presently on observe to attain this aim.
New Cobot Welders with Extended Range to Debut at FABTECH 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Long dismissed as too heavy-duty a task for cobots, welding is now the fastest growing application segment for Universal Robots (UR); The channel grew more than 80% the first nine months of 2022 compared with last year with well over 1,200 cobots expected to ship in the welding vertical this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005990/en/ At FABTECH 2022, Universal Robots will showcase new cobot-powered metal fabricating solutions such as the new Park’N’Arc feature from Vectis Automation that enables the cobot welder to handle longer parts. (Photo: Business Wire)
bicmagazine.com
Excel Modular Scaffold named exceptional partner
Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing Corporation recently announced that it has been named an Exceptional Partnership Award winner in Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 7th Annual Supplier Recognition Awards. The Supplier Recognition Awards is a program sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to honor suppliers who positively impacted the company’s business throughout...
bicmagazine.com
HSI announces ESG solution
HSI has initiated a broad solution to keep workers safe, simplify employee compliance, and increase employee inclusion and engagement. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives are a necessity for many organizations. Increased pressure from regulators, employees and other stakeholders make ESG an important topic at all levels. HSI’s eLearning content...
bicmagazine.com
USA Industries GripSafe®ST introduces patented pipe plug technology
GripSafe®ST hydrostatic pressure test plugs are a new generation of pipe plug technology, recently introduced by USA Industries. The newly-patented pipe plugs are the “most technically advanced, safest and reliable,” according to the company. GripSafe®ST line of plugs feature the revolutionary independent wedge actuation system across all...
seafoodsource.com
Atlantic Capes Fisheries raises bar with BSP certification for its entire supply chain
Based in Fall River, Massachusetts, U.S.A, Atlantic Capes Fisheries has become the first company to achieve Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification for its supply chain. The company processes more than 20 percent of U.S scallop landings. BSP is a certification program developed by the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) to provide...
