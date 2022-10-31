Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet NW22 International Network Adjustment – 01NOV22
SpiceJet in October 2022 filed additional changes to its planned international network. Latest adjustment as of 01NOV22 as follows. Chennai – Colombo eff 15NOV22 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800 (This route was suspended since 19SEP22. Initially suspended from 30OCT22) Delhi – Bangkok. eff 11NOV22 Increase from 7 to...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Express NW22 International Service Adjustment – 01NOV22
Air India Express in the last two weeks filed additional changes to its planned international service for Northern winter 2022/23 season, between 30OCT22 and 25MAR23. Following service has been extended with frequency increase (these routes were listed since mid-October 2022):. Delhi – Sharjah Increase from 5 to 7 weekly.
aeroroutes.com
Vistara Moves Frankfurt / Paris Increase to mid-Nov 2022
Vistara this week filed minor revision to is planned service increase to Frankfurt and Paris CDG, which will be delayed by few days, per latest update. Planned service increase is now scheduled from 11NOV22 at earliest, 4 days later than planned. Delhi – Frankfurt eff 11NOV22 Increase from 3 to...
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia Expands Istanbul Service in NW22
Air Serbia during Northern winter 2022/23 season further expands service to Istanbul. On Belgrade – Istanbul route, the airline will increase service from 11 to 14 weekly from 11NOV22. Further increase to 15 weekly is scheduled from 05DEC22, followed by 17 weekly from 11DEC22. This route is operated by...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Tentatively Files A321neo NW23 Japan Network
Korean Air during the week of 30OCT22’s OAG schedules update filed Airbus A321neo aircraft operation to Japan on tentative basis, effective from 29OCT23. Despite listing is only available for Northern winter 2023/24 season, planned assignment on A321neo aircraft on following routes are likely to move forward. Tentative A321neo Japan...
aeroroutes.com
AirNorth Adds Spring Break 2023 Toronto Flights
Canadian carrier AirNorth during Spring Break 2023 once again schedules service to Toronto, where the airline operates 4 round-trip Whitehorse – Yellowknife – Toronto flights, with Boeing 737-500 aircraft. 4N843 YXY1220 – 1405YZF1450 – 2100YYZ 735 11MAR23. 4N843 YXY1250 – 1535YZF1620 – 2225YYZ 735 16MAR23 /...
aeroroutes.com
Air France NW23 New York Flight Number Changes: Redesignation of Flight 1/2
Air France starting today (04NOV22) gradually begins filing Northern winter 2023/24 schedule, effective 29OCT23. Initial listing sees reorganization of Paris CDG – New York JFK flight numbers, featuring the return of flight number AF002/001, previously designated on Concorde operating service until final flight on 30MAY03 (New York departure). Following...
Imax CEO “Optimistic” Over China’s Theatrical Recovery as Share Price Rises
Imax, more closely tied to the Chinese film industry’s fortunes than most Hollywood players, has felt the chill as box office in China faltered amid that country’s continuing coronavirus-era lockdowns. But Imax CEO Richard Gelfond, whose company licenses its technology to around 800 Imax-branded theaters in China, is feeling the warmth as media reports suggest that Asian country may relax its zero-COVID policy, ease regional lockdowns and allow more Hollywood movies screen in its theaters. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the BillionsAFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive)AFM:...
aeroroutes.com
EVA Air NS23 Japan Network Adjustment – 01NOV22
EVA Air in last week’s schedule update removed selected routes to Japan for Northern summer 2023 season, between 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. As of 01NOV22, following routes has been removed, meaning planned service suspension is being extended. Taipei Taoyuan – Aomori. Taipei Taoyuan – Hakodate. Taipei Taoyuan –...
aeroroutes.com
Sun Country Adds Minneapolis – Melbourne FL Service From Feb 2023
Sun Country Airlines from February 2023 is adding seasonal service on Minneapolis/St. Paul – Melbourne FL route, scheduled from 03FEB23 to 28APR23. The airline will operate this route twice weekly with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. SY769 MSP0635 – 1040MLB 738 15. SY770 MLB1140 – 1405MSP 738 15.
Comments / 0