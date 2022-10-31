Read full article on original website
SpiceJet NW22 International Network Adjustment – 01NOV22
SpiceJet in October 2022 filed additional changes to its planned international network. Latest adjustment as of 01NOV22 as follows. Chennai – Colombo eff 15NOV22 Service resumption, 1 daily 737-800 (This route was suspended since 19SEP22. Initially suspended from 30OCT22) Delhi – Bangkok. eff 11NOV22 Increase from 7 to...
Air India Express NW22 International Service Adjustment – 01NOV22
Air India Express in the last two weeks filed additional changes to its planned international service for Northern winter 2022/23 season, between 30OCT22 and 25MAR23. Following service has been extended with frequency increase (these routes were listed since mid-October 2022):. Delhi – Sharjah Increase from 5 to 7 weekly.
In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to ‘bet against’ China
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators downplayed China’s real estate slump and slowing economic growth while Hong Kong’s top leader pitched Hong Kong as a unique link to the rest of China at a high-profile investment summit Wednesday. About 200 global financial executives gathered to network and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Eight reasons to be scared of China
China's Xi Jinping has tightened control. Here are eight more reasons to fear the communist country.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
China Locks Down More Than 232M, Isolates Macau Hotel As ‘Zero-Covid’ Policy Continues
The Chinese economy is already struggling because of the nation’s “Zero-Covid” policy, which continues to enforce absolute shutdowns because of small Covid-19 outbreaks. Today, authorities took the step of quarantining the MGM Cotai in Macau, one of the major hotels in that gambling hub. In contrast to Las Vegas, which is booming post-pandemic, Macau has struggled to regain its footing, throwing several of its US-based companies into a financial sinkhole as travel restrictions limit the number of customers. “In compliance with the Macau Special Administrative Region Government of Pandemic Prevention and Control, our restaurants, spa, gym, swimming pool, and retail shops in...
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
Garuda Indonesia / Saudia Expands Codeshare Partnership in NW22
Skyteam members Garuda Indonesia and Saudia at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season enhances reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering 9 routes to/from Jeddah, including the latter’s Jeddah – London Heathrow sector. Planned new codeshare routes from 31OCT22 as follows. Garuda Indonesia operated by Saudia. Jeddah – Bahrain.
Air New Zealand NS23 North America Operations – 01NOV22
Air New Zealand in mid-October 2022 filed initial changes to its Northern summer 2023 international operations, featuring extension of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft schedule. From 26MAR23 to 28OCT22, planned 777-300ER operation as follows. Auckland – Los Angeles 7 weekly (10 weekly from 27JUN23) NZ006 AKL2015 – 1320LAX 77W D.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal.
Kenya Airways Adds Mombasa – Dubai Service From Dec 2022
Kenya Airways from December 2022 is adding service on Mombasa – Dubai sector, previously served by Rwandair until December 2018. The Skyteam member from 01DEC22 schedules Nairobi – Mombasa – Dubai routing, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft schedules 4 times weekly. KQ306 NBO2055 – 2155MBA2310 – 0545+1DXB 738...
Japan, U.S. to conduct major military drill from Nov. 10
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will conduct a joint military exercise from Nov. 10, the Japanese Defence Ministry said on Friday, as countries in the region and beyond are increasingly wary of China's growing military might and assertiveness.
Virgin Australia Expands Qatar Airways Codeshare to Germany From mid-Oct 2022
Virgin Australia in mid-October 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, covering the latter’s service to Germany. Planned codeshare routes went into effect since mid-October 2022 as follows. Virgin Australia operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Frankfurt. Doha – Munich.
Air Canada / Emirates Begins Codeshare Partnership From Dec 2022
Air Canada and Emirates yesterday (01NOV22) announced the launch of reciprocal codeshare partnership, commencing for travel on/after 01DEC22. Initially planned codeshare partnership will cover 40 routes, including service beyond Dubai, as well as within North America. Air Canada operated by Emirates. Dubai – Addis Ababa. Dubai – Bahrain.
SunExpress NS23 Network Additions – 30OCT22
SunExpress in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce nearly 20 new routes, including previously served in 2010s. Planned network additions as follow. eff 15JUN23 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served by SunExpress Germany in 2012) Ankara – Berlin. eff 14JUN23 1 weekly 737-800 (This route also briefly served 20DEC22...
