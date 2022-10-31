Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Montclarion
Montclair State Community Reacts to Merging of Montclair State and Bloomfield College
Montclair State University students had a range of reactions on the recently announced merger with Bloomfield College, which is expected to be completed in June 2023. The Oct. 26 announcement comes a year after Bloomfield College started looking for support from higher education institutions as threats of closure were rising.
Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
roi-nj.com
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center welcomes new transplant surgeon
The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig. Rosenzweig joins Drs. Stuart Geffner and Harry Sun, with Associates in Transplant and General Surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.
The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
newschoolfreepress.com
I have been teaching at The New School for 40 years: this is my account of how the university disrespects part-time faculty
How should a faculty member who has taught at Parsons School of Design and Eugene Lang College, (both part of The New School), for the past 43 years expect to be treated? What is an appropriate gesture of gratitude and respect to show that the university recognizes and values the contributions its faculty makes?
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
paramuspost.com
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
In this N.J. GOP stronghold, will a racism scandal matter to voters?
In Clark Township, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso isn’t on the ballot in next week’s election. But a race for Township Council could still prove to be a referendum on the embattled mayor and his supporters amid a racism scandal this year that roiled the Union County suburb of 15,500.
Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
Former deputy clerk files suit against Montclair Township, Stafford
A former longtime Montclair municipal employee has filed a gender and age discrimination lawsuit against Township Manager Timothy Stafford, becoming the second woman in two weeks to accuse Stafford in court of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and other female staff. Juliet Lee, a former deputy...
