First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
Spirit announces new flight destinations. Here's how it can help you
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some more competition on popular flight routes could help your bottom line. This week Spirit Airlines is launching new flights to new York city and Miami. The airline is taking on some key routes of American-dominated Charlotte Douglas Airport. Charlotte, Laguardia and Miami all serve as...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte
Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CMS becomes one of the largest districts to bring esports to high school students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marks the very first time CMS debuts its varsity esports and STEM League. Esports is a form of competition using video games, usually streamed online. It’s gained traction at the college level with some universities offering programs but has been slow to find its...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
South End bar customers blocking parking spots and making threats, business owner says
CHARLOTTE — At least one business in the South End area of Charlotte is having issues with bar patrons blocking entrances and nearby homes, but the issue has escalated into threats of violence. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, parking spots at Lasting Impressions Auto Detailing are taken up...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
Homebuilder begins latest infill project here, invests in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based homebuilder is set to debut an investment made in the SouthPark area as it gears up to start its newest townhouse community here. Copper Builders expects to begin vertical construction in two to three weeks on Skyline Townes at 961 Seigle Ave., where it has plans for 21 townhouses, said Tim Pratt, company president. An entity affiliated with Copper bought the acre parcel there in July 2021 for $1.675 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
