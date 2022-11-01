ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WHSV

First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte

Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Homebuilder begins latest infill project here, invests in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based homebuilder is set to debut an investment made in the SouthPark area as it gears up to start its newest townhouse community here. Copper Builders expects to begin vertical construction in two to three weeks on Skyline Townes at 961 Seigle Ave., where it has plans for 21 townhouses, said Tim Pratt, company president. An entity affiliated with Copper bought the acre parcel there in July 2021 for $1.675 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

