ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people

A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
BuzzFeed

"No One Is Trying To Be Offensive — It's Just How We Are Culturally": People Are Sharing Societal Norms And Expectations That Travelers Should Know Before Visiting

Didn't realize doing this in Paris made me completely stand out as a tourist... Whenever you visit a new city or country, there are subtle yet important cultural norms and behaviors that, as an outsider, you might not be familiar with. So redditor u/AkselsArtHouse asked, "What should people know before traveling to your country?" I also combed through advice on r/Travel. Here are some responses from people all around the world.
papermag.com

Daily Paper's Founders on The Lessons They've Learned 10 Years In

The peak blogging era of the late aughts feels like a relic at this point, back when people actually built websites instead of Instagram profiles. But as we’ve seen over the years, many of the most successful creatives started out that way for turning their humble blog — and their personal brand — into a full-blown empire.
Daily Collegian

Dr. Salman Hameed of Hampshire College visits Amherst Woman’s Club

On Oct. 19, Dr. Salman Hameed, professor of integrated sciences and humanities at Hampshire College, discussed the study of astronomy, evolution and their connection to religion at the Amherst Woman’s Club. Hameed grew up in Pakistan where he completed his early education. He first became interested with the study...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy