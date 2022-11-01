Read full article on original website
Related
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
I spent $5,200 to go on an all-gay cruise — and spent the entire 10 days in isolation when I tested positive for COVID
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Dave Benbow, a 61-year-old from LA who booked a trip on a 10-day Mediterranean all-gay cruise leaving from Rome at the end of August and tested positive for COVID the first day on board. It has been edited for length and clarity.
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
"No One Is Trying To Be Offensive — It's Just How We Are Culturally": People Are Sharing Societal Norms And Expectations That Travelers Should Know Before Visiting
Didn't realize doing this in Paris made me completely stand out as a tourist... Whenever you visit a new city or country, there are subtle yet important cultural norms and behaviors that, as an outsider, you might not be familiar with. So redditor u/AkselsArtHouse asked, "What should people know before traveling to your country?" I also combed through advice on r/Travel. Here are some responses from people all around the world.
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
Opinion: Every Person Has Certain Rights In Their Relationship
There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term. At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.
'I Left America for Europe. I Was Scared for My Family'
I feel like we got out at just the right time, before things really started to go downhill
Woman Sharing Pre-War Life in Ukraine With Boyfriend and Dog Breaks Hearts
Over a million people have watched the "heartbreaking" video of her life pre-war and now, and one user said: "I cry for Ukraine almost daily."
papermag.com
Daily Paper's Founders on The Lessons They've Learned 10 Years In
The peak blogging era of the late aughts feels like a relic at this point, back when people actually built websites instead of Instagram profiles. But as we’ve seen over the years, many of the most successful creatives started out that way for turning their humble blog — and their personal brand — into a full-blown empire.
Daily Collegian
Dr. Salman Hameed of Hampshire College visits Amherst Woman’s Club
On Oct. 19, Dr. Salman Hameed, professor of integrated sciences and humanities at Hampshire College, discussed the study of astronomy, evolution and their connection to religion at the Amherst Woman’s Club. Hameed grew up in Pakistan where he completed his early education. He first became interested with the study...
Old age is not the end of your life: It is a start of an exciting, independent phase
I was 23 and couldn’t stop thinking about ageing— until the Japanese senior citizens saved me. It was embarrassing even admitting that. But trust me, there was a time in my life when I couldn’t stop myself from thinking about it.
Comments / 0