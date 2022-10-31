Read full article on original website
Havenly Brings Interior Design to the Masses—But Is It Worth The Cost?
Redesigning a space can be a big job. Seemingly simple tasks like choosing a new paint color or area rug can become overwhelming in the context of a whole room overhaul, especially for those who don’t have a keen eye for design. And hiring an interior designer can be daunting—not to mention expensive. But sometimes, rooms are just begging for a refresh.
Wood vs. Vinyl Windows: What’s the Difference?
Whether you’re replacing old windows or fitting them in a new build, choice of material is critical. The pros and cons of vinyl over fiberglass and aluminum have already been explored in other articles, so let’s now compare wood vs. vinyl windows. Vinyl windows are actually made of...
Solved! Is Spray Foam Insulation Worth It?
Q: My neighbors just had spray foam insulation applied in their attic. When my neighbor told me how much it cost, I was shocked that it was so much more expensive than regular insulation. Really, is spray foam insulation worth it?. A: Spray foam insulation is growing in popularity for...
Tired of Killing Trees Every Christmas? Try a Living Christmas Tree
Every holiday season, the debate over cut or artificial Christmas trees resurfaces. Both options have their pros and cons, but the true winner when it comes to sustainability and beauty is the living Christmas tree. Tens of millions of Christmas trees are cut down each year in the United States,...
Solved! What Attracts Mice, and How Do I Keep Mice Out of My House?
Q: I’ve seen signs of mouse activity around my home, but I’m not sure what attracts mice. How do I know what food attracts mice so I can get rid of it? Or do mice just want to get inside, no matter what?. A: From sounds in the...
The Best Mouse Exterminators of 2022
Whether hunting for a food source or seeking shelter from the elements, mice often find their way into cottages, houses, and apartments. These pests scurry through the ceilings and walls, nesting in warm, dark locations where they can stay safe during the day. When night falls, mice become more active as they attempt to find food.
How to Choose a Termite Company: 5 Considerations Before Hiring
Finding signs of termites in a home can understandably send homeowners spiraling. They may wonder how long they’ve had termites or how much damage has already been done. Indeed, homeowners typically do not begin seeing visible termite signs like mud tubes, holes in drywall, or crumbling baseboards until termites have been busy for months or even years. The full extent of the damage is likely hidden from plain view.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Subfloor?
Subfloors are boards installed a layer or two below floors to provide support. Over time, they can become loose, causing squeaky floors, or warp and degrade from water damage. For homes where this is the case, the subfloors likely need to be replaced. According to Angi and HomeAdvisor, the cost to replace a subfloor ranges from $428 to $2,978, with a national average of $572.
The Best Interior Design Apps, Tools, and Software of 2022
On home design makeover TV shows, “the big reveal” is always the most anticipated part to see how a space gets transformed. But there’s a way to skip to the end before even beginning with the next house project. The best interior design apps, tools, and software allow users to view the big picture before they do any heavy lifting or spending. That’s right—no need to haul furniture around a room or purchase pricey items that may cause regret later. Instead, users can drag and drop furniture and accessories using special software, swap out wall colors or artwork, or tweak floor plans to get a realistic visualization before committing.
