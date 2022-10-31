ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BobVila

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
Quartz

A new hub for North America’s lumber

Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
GEORGIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line

PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
MINNESOTA STATE
Phys.org

A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage

NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
OHIO STATE
ccjdigital.com

Diesel fuel supply 'vulnerably stable,' shortage unlikely

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced last week that distillate levels are at their lowest point since 2008, just as diesel prices crested back over $5 per gallon. A key difference between then and now is that the 2008 dip arrived heading into summer – after peak demand in spring...
TEXAS STATE
BobVila

How to Prepare Your Home for an Electric Car

The most significant change in transportation since we took horses off the streets is upon us. Are you ready? An electric car sounds good in theory—great for the environment, no more paying for costly gas, and the ability to charge your car from your home. But there’s more to charging your car than charging your phone. If you’re wondering exactly how to prepare for ownership of your new electric car and lack the tech credentials of Elon Musk, you’re not alone. We’ll break down all the essential things you need to know. But first, a recap on what an EV is and what it isn’t.
BBC

Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices

Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
The Associated Press

Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
BobVila

How to Choose a Termite Company: 5 Considerations Before Hiring

Finding signs of termites in a home can understandably send homeowners spiraling. They may wonder how long they’ve had termites or how much damage has already been done. Indeed, homeowners typically do not begin seeing visible termite signs like mud tubes, holes in drywall, or crumbling baseboards until termites have been busy for months or even years. The full extent of the damage is likely hidden from plain view.
KTAR.com

Should you purchase a new HVAC system for the tax credit?

EnergyStar reports that as much as half of the energy used in your home goes to heating and cooling. So, making informed and smart decisions about your home’s heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system can have a significant effect on your utility bills — and your comfort.
pv-magazine-usa.com

PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials

NREL has evaluated the trade-offs between extending PV module lifetimes or ramping up closed-loop recycling for solar panels with shorter lifetimes. It presented its findings in “Circular Economy Priorities for Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition,” which was recently published in PLOS One. Using the United States as a...
BobVila

Solved! Is Spray Foam Insulation Worth It?

Q: My neighbors just had spray foam insulation applied in their attic. When my neighbor told me how much it cost, I was shocked that it was so much more expensive than regular insulation. Really, is spray foam insulation worth it?. A: Spray foam insulation is growing in popularity for...
PC Magazine

Panasonic to Start Building Kansas Battery Plant in November

Panasonic plans to start building a new battery plant in Kansas next month. The Japanese company will soon break ground in the northeastern city of De Soto, where it plans to produce and supply lithium-ion batteries for use primarily in Tesla's electric vehicles. Mass production of Panasonic's 2170 model Li-ion...
DE SOTO, KS
BobVila

Havenly Brings Interior Design to the Masses—But Is It Worth The Cost?

Redesigning a space can be a big job. Seemingly simple tasks like choosing a new paint color or area rug can become overwhelming in the context of a whole room overhaul, especially for those who don’t have a keen eye for design. And hiring an interior designer can be daunting—not to mention expensive. But sometimes, rooms are just begging for a refresh.
BobVila

Solved! What Size TV Do I Need?

Q: My last TV was so small that I couldn’t clearly make out all of the details of my favorite shows. I don’t have eyesight problems, so I think the TV was too small. What size TV do I need?. A: The TV size you need depends on...
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy