Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
CNET
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems’ Beowulf Vehicle with Allison Automatic for Its Newest Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. The Allison-equipped Beowulf vehicle, from BAE Systems, will provide soldiers with capable, reliable mobility and increase their survivability in the harshest conditions that Alaska and the Arctic has to offer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005138/en/ Allison’s 3000 Specialty Series™ transmission enables the Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle to travel in extreme arctic conditions. The transmission successfully performed down to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, moved a 10,000-pound payload, climbed 60-degree slopes and accomplished the Alaskan amphibious swim test. (Photo: Business Wire)
Quartz
A new hub for North America’s lumber
Lumber companies have traditionally operated out of northwest because of an abundance of trees. For decades, the industry relied on Douglas Fir, which produces straight lumber with few knots for construction. But the industry can no longer rely on those kinds of forests. As the trees get older, they reach a point where they can no longer be harvested, leading to fires that clear the land. Planting younger trees maintains biodiversity, but growing a forest takes generations.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line
PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
ccjdigital.com
Diesel fuel supply 'vulnerably stable,' shortage unlikely
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced last week that distillate levels are at their lowest point since 2008, just as diesel prices crested back over $5 per gallon. A key difference between then and now is that the 2008 dip arrived heading into summer – after peak demand in spring...
How to Prepare Your Home for an Electric Car
The most significant change in transportation since we took horses off the streets is upon us. Are you ready? An electric car sounds good in theory—great for the environment, no more paying for costly gas, and the ability to charge your car from your home. But there’s more to charging your car than charging your phone. If you’re wondering exactly how to prepare for ownership of your new electric car and lack the tech credentials of Elon Musk, you’re not alone. We’ll break down all the essential things you need to know. But first, a recap on what an EV is and what it isn’t.
Good News Network
Growth in Carbon Capture Projects This Year is Dramatic, Showing Global Determination to Cut Emissions
The number of carbon capture and storage projects in the pipeline is exploding, thanks to worldwide efforts to cut emissions. A new report from the Global CCS Institute, which studies carbon capture and storage-(CCS), shows an impressive growth of 44 percent over the past 12 months. The CEO of the...
BBC
Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices
Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
How to Choose a Termite Company: 5 Considerations Before Hiring
Finding signs of termites in a home can understandably send homeowners spiraling. They may wonder how long they’ve had termites or how much damage has already been done. Indeed, homeowners typically do not begin seeing visible termite signs like mud tubes, holes in drywall, or crumbling baseboards until termites have been busy for months or even years. The full extent of the damage is likely hidden from plain view.
Get 20% Off Household Essentials from Amazon in Its Stock Up and Save Event
Running low on the basics? Whether you’re short on toilet paper or cleaning supplies, you’re in luck: You can speedily restock your pantry at a major discount during Amazon’s Stock Up and Save event. During this limited-time promotion, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of bulk pricing...
KTAR.com
Should you purchase a new HVAC system for the tax credit?
EnergyStar reports that as much as half of the energy used in your home goes to heating and cooling. So, making informed and smart decisions about your home’s heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) system can have a significant effect on your utility bills — and your comfort.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California requires utilities to develop and post hourly retail electric rates
Enphase to open several U.S. manufacturing lines The solar inverter provider’s announcement was made amid a Q3 earnings call with record revenues reported. People on the move: BayWa r.e., Empower Energies, Sophos Harbert, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. California requires utilities...
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials
NREL has evaluated the trade-offs between extending PV module lifetimes or ramping up closed-loop recycling for solar panels with shorter lifetimes. It presented its findings in “Circular Economy Priorities for Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition,” which was recently published in PLOS One. Using the United States as a...
Solved! Is Spray Foam Insulation Worth It?
Q: My neighbors just had spray foam insulation applied in their attic. When my neighbor told me how much it cost, I was shocked that it was so much more expensive than regular insulation. Really, is spray foam insulation worth it?. A: Spray foam insulation is growing in popularity for...
PC Magazine
Panasonic to Start Building Kansas Battery Plant in November
Panasonic plans to start building a new battery plant in Kansas next month. The Japanese company will soon break ground in the northeastern city of De Soto, where it plans to produce and supply lithium-ion batteries for use primarily in Tesla's electric vehicles. Mass production of Panasonic's 2170 model Li-ion...
Havenly Brings Interior Design to the Masses—But Is It Worth The Cost?
Redesigning a space can be a big job. Seemingly simple tasks like choosing a new paint color or area rug can become overwhelming in the context of a whole room overhaul, especially for those who don’t have a keen eye for design. And hiring an interior designer can be daunting—not to mention expensive. But sometimes, rooms are just begging for a refresh.
Solved! What Size TV Do I Need?
Q: My last TV was so small that I couldn’t clearly make out all of the details of my favorite shows. I don’t have eyesight problems, so I think the TV was too small. What size TV do I need?. A: The TV size you need depends on...
