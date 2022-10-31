ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans

ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
ALPHARETTA, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Christmas Open House Saturday at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Drop by from 3 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a special Christmas Open House at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. There will be specials, giveaways, food and wine…. and an opportunity to meet the artists and support the local arts!. If you love to cook...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

