This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
‘They won’t call it mold:’ College students say mold is taking over their Cobb apartment
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two college students say mold has been growing inside of their off-campus apartment and they’re concerned. “It’s very concerning because we come home and every day I don’t know if there’s going to be something else ruined,” Megan Willis told Channel 2′s Michele Newell.
appenmedia.com
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
‘Code Red’ town hall held to find solutions to violence inside Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Everyone from the superintendent to the police chief to the district attorney made tackled questions about what’s leading to some of most violent incidents at schools recently. Some believe discipline is at the root of the issue, but the superintendent says there aren’t easy...
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
Mysterious masked runner carries political message through Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A mystery man in Forsyth County is taking the phrase running for office quite literally. Residents are stumped over the identity of a man spotted around town jogging shirtless in a Donald Trump mask and cape, wearing American flag-inspired shorts and boxing gloves while holding a large Herschel Walker flag unfurled behind him.
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown Cumming
New "no left turn" sign has been posted at the intersection of West Courthouse Square and West Maple Street in downtown Cumming(Photo/City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) Driving through downtown Cumming is taking on a new direction.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd, 4th & 5th 8a.m until. Furniture, Christmas décor and household items. 3091 Stanton Rd. Conyers, Ga.
Monroe Local News
Christmas Open House Saturday at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts
Drop by from 3 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a special Christmas Open House at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. There will be specials, giveaways, food and wine…. and an opportunity to meet the artists and support the local arts!. If you love to cook...
saportareport.com
How a gun-ban debate is also challenging Rivian, property taxes and other uses of public land
Gun rights activist Phillip Evans’s legal challenges to firearm bans at Music Midtown and Zoo Atlanta have stirred emotional responses to the role of deadly weapons in public life. But behind that heat are the coolly precise arguments of what has become one of the most influential Georgia legal...
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Monroe Local News
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
