kunm.org

Let's talk about voters and voting

Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/03 8am: Election day is coming up November 8th. Most New Mexico voters show up to the polls that day but more and more are submitting ballots early – in person and by mail. Some pundits, politicians and think tanks see early voting as problematic while others consider it a method to add equity to elections. Groups like the League of Women Voters stay out of the political arguments and instead try to educate voters to encourage participation.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Republican group exaggerates number of oil and gas jobs

The fight for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District is getting fiercer. As Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez squares up to Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, the Albuquerque Journal reports national groups from both sides have released attack ads. The paper reports one Democratic ad criticizes Herrell for supporting a law last year...
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Colorado wildfire was most costly in the region

A recent insurance estimate found that a single wildfire in the Mountain West cost at least $2 billion dollars. It’s the most expensive fire in our region. Many suburban homes were destroyed in the 2021 Marshall Fire in the communities of Superior and Louisville, near Denver. The Denver Post reported the new cost estimate and the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association listed the fire as the 10th most expensive in the United States.
COLORADO STATE

