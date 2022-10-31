Read full article on original website
TUES: Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic NM, Trump endorses Ronchetti, + More
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access.
Let's talk about voters and voting
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/03 8am: Election day is coming up November 8th. Most New Mexico voters show up to the polls that day but more and more are submitting ballots early – in person and by mail. Some pundits, politicians and think tanks see early voting as problematic while others consider it a method to add equity to elections. Groups like the League of Women Voters stay out of the political arguments and instead try to educate voters to encourage participation.
