nationalparkstraveler.org
Redwood National And State Parks Superintendent Honored For Natural Resource Stewardship
Redwood National and State Parks Superintendent Steve Mietz was honored and recognized with the National Park Service Director’s Award as Superintendent of the Year for Natural Resource Stewardship for his work in implementing landscape scale watershed conservation efforts with park partners and local tribes. This award recognizes National Park...
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
heraldadvocate.com
Road Junkie heads to Virginia for a few days
It has been a long time since I wrote a Road Junkie. Between work and high gas prices, I have been staying close to home. At the beginning of this month, I left Marlboro County for a four-day trip to Henrico, NC. It was a peaceful drive that started on...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit
William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
One of Virginia's most competitive and closely-watched congressional races could help decide which party takes U.S. House control.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
blufftontoday.com
Art imitating life? Controversial Murder Mystery Ball in Hampton draws crowd from Georgia, SC
Despite opposition from local government officials after Murder Mystery ball drew similarities to the Murdaugh murders, it sold out and drew participants from as far away as Atlanta and Fort Mill. Despite opposition from local government officials and outrage from some on social media, the Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball in...
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
