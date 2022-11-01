ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Redwood National And State Parks Superintendent Honored For Natural Resource Stewardship

Redwood National and State Parks Superintendent Steve Mietz was honored and recognized with the National Park Service Director’s Award as Superintendent of the Year for Natural Resource Stewardship for his work in implementing landscape scale watershed conservation efforts with park partners and local tribes. This award recognizes National Park...
GEORGIA STATE
wvtf.org

How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?

Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldadvocate.com

Road Junkie heads to Virginia for a few days

It has been a long time since I wrote a Road Junkie. Between work and high gas prices, I have been staying close to home. At the beginning of this month, I left Marlboro County for a four-day trip to Henrico, NC. It was a peaceful drive that started on...
HENRICO, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for U.S. 4th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the Upstate of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman William Timmons is the only candidate on the ballot after his Democratic opponent dropped out of the race in August. However, Independent write-in...
GREENVILLE, SC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype

As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpit

William Maxwell is the pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist Church in New Port News Virginia and is running for a seat on the local City Council. Maxwell is an independent who desires to represent the North District section B. On Sunday the preachers used the pulpit to solicit campaign donations from congregants and now he is being investigated by the Interna Revenue for breaking rules.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy