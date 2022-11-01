ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Detroit

Pistons lose second straight, Bucks match franchise record

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.Milwaukee's 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams."I'm happy that the team is winning, but that's like second," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm happy that the team is building good habits. I'm happy that we can be good even if we don't make shots, that it doesn't affect us. We still play hard, we still move the ball. Guys are not talking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win

10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
HOUSTON, TX

