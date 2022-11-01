Read full article on original website
Can a standard DTV receive HD Broadcasts
Excuse my ignorance. I've run a coax from my loft amplifier/splitter to a spare bedroom. We have an old "Neon" 19 inch TV/ dvd combo. I've tried auto and manual tuning but I can only get 6 minor Freeview channels, and no BBC channels. Our transmitter is Hannington. (BBC South)....
digitalspy.com
BBC To Exit Wogan House
Radio 2 will be leaving Wogan House by 2024 as the BBC cuts down its number of locations. Radio 2 along with 6Music and much more will have to go to already existing BBC locations. There's no reason the building can't remain Wogan House even after the BBC have vacated,...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Yahoo!
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including a Fire TV for $150 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great. If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one goes-anywhere screen, you need to know about this page. Here are our current fave finds.
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
digitalspy.com
Why is RuPaul absent in Drag Race UK's latest season 4 episode?
Drag Race UK season 4 spoilers follow. What is RuPaul's Drag Race without RuPaul herself? That's the question fans around the world are asking now that everyone's favourite Glamazon has skipped out on this show for the first time ever. Or, at least for a considerable chunk of it in the latest episode of Drag Race UK.
Apple Insider
Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle. "The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No...
Android Headlines
Netflix ad-supported tier: Everything you need to know
It’s finally here, ads on Netflix. On November 3, 2022, Netflix officially launched its ad-supported tier of the service. It follows in-line with what other streaming services have done, but many stuck with Netflix because there were no ads. However, it became apparent to Netflix that it was going...
YouTube launches new streaming hub called "Primetime Channels"
Why it matters: YouTube is one of the largest platforms on the internet, with over 2 billion active users per month, and it wants to keep it that way. To maintain its numbers and continue growing, Google partnered with multiple streaming platforms to create a service with YouTube as the hub.
digitalspy.com
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Heat 1 (A to F)
You wait ages for a new series of polls to appear on the music forum, and as coincidence would have it two come along at once! MaxxieD has just kicked off a set of Christmas-related polls and this is a Beatles-related set of polls, so why not participate in both?
digitalspy.com
50" TV advice - what should I consider alongside Samsung 50" QN90B Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV
I can get the 50" QN90B Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV direct from Samsung for £799 (including trade-in discount) plus a free soundbar. Is this a decent deal? What other models can I get around this quality and price - ideally with both Freeview and Freesat, and Airplay?
YouTube pretends Google TV doesn't exist, launches its own streaming hub
A decade ago, YouTube was among the few streaming services on the market. That's no longer the case now, with Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Go, Disney+, and other streaming services all battling for your attention (and money). What's worse is that sometimes you have to switch between multiple apps to find the right content to watch. YouTube wants to fix that with Primetime Channels. The feature will allow you to sign up for other streaming services directly through YouTube's Movies & TV storefront.
digitalspy.com
Smart TV that supports HDHomeRun in multiview mode?
I'm looking for picture-in-picture functionality in a current-generation 4K TV. My typical use case is watching either DVR content or live TV, and wanting to have a live TV channel showing as a picture-in-picture. I have a HDHomeRun box, which broadcasts terrestrial TV over the LAN. There are both Windows...
digitalspy.com
New o2 Pay and go rolling plans
I noticed last night that o2 now have a pay and go rolling plans. With more data than their o2 pay and go big bundles. Still no wifi calling on pay and go. What do you think of it as as asked by someone the day if it was worth moving from o2 pay and go big bundles to o2 pay and go rolling plan.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
Warner Bros. Discovery Nears 95 Million Streaming Subscribers in Q3, Moves Up Date for Merged HBO Max-Discovery+ Launch
Warner Bros. Discovery saw streaming subscriptions rise to nearly 95 million combined global customers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ from July 1-Sept. 30, the quarter during which the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” took flight. As the David Zaslav-led company works toward unifying the streaming platforms into one service next summer, following its April acquisition of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros. Discovery again decided not to break out HBO and HBO Max subscribers in its quarterly earnings results. Instead, WBD revealed the new overall total along with its Q3 report Thursday. Click here to sign up for Variety‘s...
