Rare medieval script discovered on stone carved by Scotland's 'Painted People'
1,500-year-old carved stone from the 'Painted People' in Scotland possibly reveals a bull, pelicans and an ancient alphabet.
Metal detectorist stumbles across Viking treasure hoard in Norway
Using a metal detector in a field, a Norwegian man stumbled upon a number of silver pieces dating back to the Viking Age.
Gizmodo
There's a Big Problem With Countries' Plans to Plant More Trees
Countries will need close to 3 billion acres (1.2 billion hectares) of land to fulfill their current climate pledges, thanks to their focus on techniques like planting new trees over tougher but less land-intensive methods of reducing greenhouse gasses, a report released Tuesday finds. That’s roughly half the amount currently used for all global agriculture and a bigger area than the entire United States.
BBC
Map norths converge on Dorset village in historic first
A small village has made map reading history and become the first place where true, magnetic and grid north have met at a single point. According to the Ordnance Survey (OS) the historic triple alignment made landfall in Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset, on Wednesday. It will stay converged...
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
BBC
Plans for 50-acre urban park near Bristol approved
Plans to build the largest urban park in the west of England for more than 50 years have been approved. South Gloucestershire Council has granted permission for YTL Developments to create Brabazon Park in Filton. The 15-acre site will support the environment, with habitats for wildlife provided, the developer said.
No more drinking water, little food: our island is a field of bones
Some years ago, an Australian friend gave me a necklace with a beautiful and distinct pendant. The pendant had been in Helen Pilkinton’s family for decades and there were two more from a set of three that were given to each of her sisters. It was made from a...
Phys.org
A Stone Age child buried with bird feathers, plant fibers and fur
The exceptional excavation of a Stone Age burial site was carried out in Majoonsuo, situated in the municipality of Outokumpu in Eastern Finland. The excavation produced microscopically small fragments of bird feathers, canine and small mammalian hairs, and plant fibers. The findings gained through soil analysis are unique, as organic...
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Phys.org
Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe
Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades. With its land sinking, and the sea rising due to global warming, the metropolis Alexander the Great founded on the Nile Delta is teetering on the brink. Even by the United...
BBC
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
BBC
Skeeby solar farm plans get go-ahead
Plans for a large solar farm which will generate enough power for 11,445 homes have been approved by councillors. The scheme, at Skeeby, near Richmond, North Yorkshire, got the go-ahead despite complaints it would be a "blot on the landscape". The farm will produce up to 40MW of renewable power...
ABC News
Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China
CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's defense minister on Wednesday played down the significance of a major upgrade of B-52 facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire, saying the nuclear-capable U.S. bombers have been visiting since the 1980s. China this week condemned U.S. plans to deploy up to...
BBC
Newcastle Discovery Museum could be moved
A decades-old science and history museum housed in a 19th Century Co-op building could be relocated. Newcastle's Grade II-listed Discovery Museum is said to be in a "serious state of decline". Newcastle City Council said it would need significant refurbishment to stay on the current site and could instead move...
BBC
Rarely seen Nottingham caves to open to public
People will get the chance to explore some of a city's rarely seen caves, as part of a festival. According to estimates, Nottingham has about 870 caves, which are believed to date back to at least medieval times. The Being Human festival, which will celebrate the city's heritage, will run...
BBC
Coventry's 500-year-old city wall uncovered
A section of Coventry's ancient city wall dating back 500 years has been found under land earmarked for high-rise flats. Archaeologists uncovered the 30m-long (98ft) stone and rubble structure under land on Paradise Street. The investigation was commissioned by EDP consultants on behalf of Rainier Developments. A planning application for...
