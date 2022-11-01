ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

By Nicholas Merianos
 3 days ago

Monday evening weather forecast - Oct. 31, 2022 03:36

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.

On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the forecast.

Snow showers will continue on Wednesday. So, tomorrow certainly is a First Alert Action Day due to snowfall in the higher elevations of the Sierra.

When it comes to the rainfall across the valley, we'll get a quarter to half-inch of rain across the central and eastern parts of the valley. There will be more rain as you go up into the parts of the foothills.

Some of this will be in the form of snowfall, though, especially above 3,500 feet -- that's where the snow will be accumulating upwards of five to 10 inches as you go above 5,000 feet. Visibility in the passes will be down to less than a quarter-mile at times. Above 3,500 feet, we'll be looking at one to three inches of snow.

That heaviest snow is going to be during the mid-afternoon timeframe Tuesday Strong winds that will bring the feels-like temperature and the wind chill down below zero at times on Wednesday.

With some snow showers continuing for the western slope of the Sierra, we'll see winds really ramping up Tuesday afternoon with gusts in excess of 45-55 miles per hour. That will bring those temperatures down.

For Thursday morning and daytime, temperatures in the valley will be near record lows.

Sierra temperatures will be into the 40s, down to the 30s on Wednesday, and then holding on to a break in the action before the next round of weather takes place over the course of the weekend for the valley, lower 60s On Wednesday, and then Thursday morning see these temperatures into the upper 30s.

Next weekend will be the next chance for another system that could bring in some more rain chances to Northern California.

Related
CBS San Francisco

Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Post Register

First significant winter storm expected tonight

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a storm headed this way. Expect snow/rain mix tonight with gusts of wind up to 40 mph in parts of the Treasure Valley and up into the Mountains tonight and into the early morning. Plan on a longer-than-normal commute time tomorrow morning with...
IDAHO STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?

Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
FRESNO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
KCBY

Flooding rains possible with atmospheric river Friday night

COOS BAY, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings,...
OREGON STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
nbc16.com

Atmospheric river takes aim at Western Oregon Friday night

EUGENE, Ore. — Heavy rain and potentially damaging winds are taking aim at Western Oregon Friday night. The most significant rain and wind storm of the season is prompting a KVAL Weather Alert Day Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a mosaic of watches, warnings, and...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

20-25 Foot Waves To Slam Oregon Coast This Weekend, High Winds Across State

High wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Thursday November 3rd, 2022 to Monday November 7th, 2022. Some areas inland are expected to get gusts of to 55 miles per hour. The high winds along with high seas will cause huge waves up to 25 feet along Oregon’s coast.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KJCT8

Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KTLA

Rain and snowfall hit Southern California

Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGW

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns

The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
