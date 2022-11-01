Photos by Wyatt Spalding (@wyattspalding) Late last night, Alexandera Houchin finished her ride of the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race (AZT800), completing the challenging off-road crossing of the state for the second time. This comes after setting a new record on the 300-mile route just last year (2d:19h:25m), besting the former singlespeed record by over 10 hours, which was held by Alice Drobna since 2015 (3d:10h:30m). As if that wasn’t enough, Alexandera came back to the trail later that year for the fall grand depart and set a women’s singlespeed record on the AZT800 (15d:16h:11m). This year, Alexandera’s time was 12 days, 16 hours, and 38 minutes (12d:16h:38m)—a full three days faster than her 2021 record.

