Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Photos show ‘blinding, choking’ dust storm consuming southern California
A huge dust storm swept through southwest California on Thursday, darkening the skies and sending waves of dust over roads, buildings and homes in the afternoon.The dust storm — also known as a haboob — blanketed parts of Imperial, Riverside and San Diego counties, creating low visibility and sometimes dangerous driving conditions.Photos show the storm’s towering dust clouds looming over the landscape, covering the ground below in a hazy yellow shroud.“Use extreme caution in you’re in the desert this evening!” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.Dust storms like this form from winds generated by nearby thunderstorms, explains NWS. The...
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
KDRV
Crater Lake National Park closed East Rim Drive for snow
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. -- The National Park Service says tonight Crater Lake National Park's East Rim Drive is closed for expected snow this weekend. Crater Lake National Park (CLNP) office says it closed the East Rim Drive at 2pm today. It is awaiting weekend weather to determine further closures.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Recently opened tunnel offers visitors fresh views of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — A recently opened tourist attraction at Niagara Falls is generating a great deal of interest. Niagara Parks unveiled the second phase of “The Tunnel” on July 1 -- Canada Day -- a 2,198-foot tunnel built on the Canadian side of the falls, CNN reported.
5 Snowshoe Trails
5 Snowshoe Trails A sturdy footbridge across the South Fork a quarter mile from the trailhead provides good views up- and downstream. Afterward, be sure to stop at nearby Lone Mountain Ranch for an après-snowshoe drink in the saloon. ...
bikepacking.com
Alexandera Houchin Sets Women’s Singlespeed Record on Arizona Trail
Photos by Wyatt Spalding (@wyattspalding) Late last night, Alexandera Houchin finished her ride of the 800-mile Arizona Trail Race (AZT800), completing the challenging off-road crossing of the state for the second time. This comes after setting a new record on the 300-mile route just last year (2d:19h:25m), besting the former singlespeed record by over 10 hours, which was held by Alice Drobna since 2015 (3d:10h:30m). As if that wasn’t enough, Alexandera came back to the trail later that year for the fall grand depart and set a women’s singlespeed record on the AZT800 (15d:16h:11m). This year, Alexandera’s time was 12 days, 16 hours, and 38 minutes (12d:16h:38m)—a full three days faster than her 2021 record.
cohaitungchi.com
South Sister Hike: A Trail Guide
The tallest of the iconic Three Sisters peaks near Bend, South Sister is one of the most coveted outdoor pursuits in all of Oregon. It’s a challenging, unique trail that requires advanced planning. We put together this South Sister hike guide so you’ll know exactly what to expect.
cohaitungchi.com
The 12 Best Hikes in Utah’s National Parks
You are reading: Best hikes in utah national parks | The 12 Best Hikes in Utah’s National Parks. From natural arches, hoodoos, and hanging gardens to balanced rocks and towering mesas, slot canyons and vast chasms, the desert Southwest holds in its dry, searing, lonely open spaces some of America’s most fascinating and inspiring geology. The writer “Cactus Ed” Abbey no doubt had this region in mind when he said there “are some places so beautiful they can make a grown man break down and weep.” Much of it sits protected within southern Utah’s five national parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef.
