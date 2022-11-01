Read full article on original website
How to Install a Desktop on Raspberry Pi OS Lite
Installing Raspberry Pi OS Lite is a great way to get the most out of any Raspberry Pi computer. It’s particularly useful on older models and the Pi Zero series. But what if you suddenly need to use a desktop? Raspberry Pi OS Lite doesn’t ship with a desktop environment, so what should you do?
Google wants robots to write their own Python code
Google has unveiled a new approach to using large language models (LLMs) that shows how robots can write their own code on the basis of instructions from humans. The latest work builds on Google's PaLM-SayCan model for robots to understand open-ended prompts from humans and respond reasonably and safely in a physical space. It also builds on OpenAI's GPT-3 LLM and related work in automated code completion, like GitHub's Copilot feature.
How to Clone and Run a Django Project Locally
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Open-source projects are increasingly in demand, and there's a huge number to sink your teeth into. To start working on an open-source project, it helps if you can easily clone the source code and set the project up locally.
Enroll in 244 hours of Python, Java and C++ training for $40
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can picture code as the building blocks of the programs and websites you access daily. Strings and functions create the features you know and love, whereas different languages are used in particular types of applications, ranging from statistical computing to web development. If you’d like to learn how to piece these characters together to create your own app, the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle has 14 courses that can help you get started, and .
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
Get 2 Microsoft Office 2021 Keys For $80
Gaining access to Microsoft Office isn’t cheap. A personal Microsoft 365 account runs $70/year, and it only gets more expensive if you want a family plan ($100) or decide to pay monthly. If you’re tired of watching those subscriptions add up, consider checking out this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 bundle, which offers two lifetime codes for just $80.
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
How to Install Windows 10 and 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 the Easy Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Raspberry Pi OS is based on Debian, a Linux operating system. Most other operating systems you’ve seen or used on the Raspberry Pi are Linux-based. But what if you wanted to use a different approach?
Best Free Cloning Software to Transfer OS and Data in Windows
Computer has become one of the important parts in our daily life. We study, work, communicate with friends, watch movies, play games and so forth on our computer. However, as time goes by, the computer can bring bad experiences. Following are some common situations:. Your computer boots more and more...
How to sort by date in Google Sheets
Data is most meaningful when it follows a clear pattern, whether in ascending or descending order of dates, serial numbers, or otherwise. So, it's no surprise that spreadsheet packages like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets have built-in tools to let you arrange your data. We'll show two ways to sort...
2 Download Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
Maximizing the battery life of your iPhone is a smart way to ensure you don’t have to replace your phone or its battery as often, and it’s easier to do than you might think. For starters, some of your apps and settings are responsible for consistent and rapid battery drainage, so either deleting certain apps or changing specific settings can go a long way. One area you could be overlooking though is download settings, says Adam Smith, the founder and CEO of Eco Energy Geek.
2 iOS 16 Tips to Help Save Battery Life on Your iPhone
If your iPhone is always dying, it could be time to make some changes to the way you use your phone. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables or invest in a decent power bank that allows you to charge your iPhone from anywhere. You could also turn on Low Power Mode permanently.
Save Time: How to Rename Multiple Files at Once in Windows
Here's the dilemma: You're stuck with dozens (or hundreds) of files in Windows that have unhelpful names. This typically happens with photos shot on a smartphone and then transferred to your computer, resulting in names like IMG1001 and IMG1002. You want to rename all of these files so the names make sense, but you don't want to waste time doing it one by one.
Set Up a Cloudflare Tunnel to Expose Local Servers to the Internet
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you are running a local server at your home on an old laptop or PC—such as a Plex Media server, a file server, a web server, or any other server—you can expose it to the internet by using the port forwarding option in your router. However, it’s neither secure nor recommended to access a server that way in a production environment.
It'll be easier to import photos to Microsoft Office From your Android phone
Sometimes when major companies team up, the users win. If you’re a Microsoft Office user who also has an Android phone, then there is some good news coming down the pipeline. Microsoft Office will eventually closely integrate with Android so that you can import your pictures directly from your phone.
Microsoft Patches Azure Cosmos DB Flaw Leading to Remote Code Execution
Orca Security cautions that an attacker may have been able to remotely execute arbitrary code in Azure Cosmos DB because of a missing authentication check vulnerability. A NoSQL database called Azure Cosmos DB is used in order processing pipelines for event sourcing and on e-commerce platforms to store catalog data. The open-source interactive developer environment (IDE) Azure Cosmos DB Jupyter notebooks, which enables developers to share documents, live code, visualizations, and more, was where the security flaw was discovered. Jupyter notebooks that are integrated with Azure Cosmos DB may include secrets and private keys.
Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
The Occam DAO integrates with Humanode.io
Nov. 2, 2022 — The Occam decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is proud to announce that it will be integrating Humanode.io following a stake-based voting round by the Occam DAO community. Humanode is an ambitious layer-1 chain that has been in development for over two years, whose primary mantra and...
Meet DALL-E-Bot: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Robotics System That Gives Web-Scale Diffusion Models An Embodiment To Realise The Scenes That They Imagine
Nowadays, it is difficult to pass a day without reading/hearing about a new application of diffusion models if you are following the news about artificial intelligence/machine learning. The massive success of diffusion models like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion has attracted enormous attention to these applications. Diffusion models excel at text-to-X...
