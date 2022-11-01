Read full article on original website
America’s electric utilities facing transformer shortage crisis
Many Floridians are still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian, one of the most severe hurricanes to hit the United States in recorded history. The people of southwest Florida bore the brunt of the Category 4 Hurricane, which caused at least 137 fatalities and catastrophic damages estimated at over $50 billion.
csengineermag.com
Four Basic Steps to Begin an Accurate Site Analysis for an Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant Design
A significant portion of wastewater is generated by facilities in rural and remote areas. These facilities typically do not have access to a municipal sewer hookup, which presents the design engineer with a unique set of challenges and obstacles when designing an onsite wastewater treatment plant. How much flow will be generated? What are the wastewater characteristics of this facilities? Is there enough land to fit a system? The key to solving these challenges is to perform an accurate site analysis.
EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday awarded grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. A total of 132 projects will receive $53.4 million to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants,...
potatopro.com
University Outreach Project in Kenya Teaching Tissue Culture to Potato Farmers
Until a few years ago, Kenyan potato farmer Richard Mbaria used to harvest just four tonnes of the crop from an acre of land thanks to poor quality seeds, combined with an attack on the crop by pests and diseases. The middle-aged farmer would select seeds from his previous harvest,...
csengineermag.com
Solving the Labor Shortage to Support Infrastructure Progress
Last November, Congress passed President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which will provide $1.2 trillion dollars of federal funds to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, rails, airports, and other critical elements of our infrastructure. This summer, Americans began to see the direct impact of BIL when Transportation Secretary Pete...
Biden admin distributing $4.5 billion to help with home heating costs: Here’s how to apply for assistance
Billions of dollars in federal aid is being made available to help Americans with their heating bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
seafoodsource.com
Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee's jet fuel burns
Prince Willam Sound Aquaculture Corporation agreed to pay USD 1 million (EUR 1.01 million) as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The Cordova, Alaska, U.S.A.-based operator of two salmon hatcheries recently pleaded guilty to illegal disposal of hazardous waste and agreed that the burning of fuel led to the serious injury of an employee, identified as “C.F.” in court documents.
