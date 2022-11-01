ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

America’s electric utilities facing transformer shortage crisis

Many Floridians are still recovering from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian, one of the most severe hurricanes to hit the United States in recorded history. The people of southwest Florida bore the brunt of the Category 4 Hurricane, which caused at least 137 fatalities and catastrophic damages estimated at over $50 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
csengineermag.com

Four Basic Steps to Begin an Accurate Site Analysis for an Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant Design

A significant portion of wastewater is generated by facilities in rural and remote areas. These facilities typically do not have access to a municipal sewer hookup, which presents the design engineer with a unique set of challenges and obstacles when designing an onsite wastewater treatment plant. How much flow will be generated? What are the wastewater characteristics of this facilities? Is there enough land to fit a system? The key to solving these challenges is to perform an accurate site analysis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
potatopro.com

University Outreach Project in Kenya Teaching Tissue Culture to Potato Farmers

Until a few years ago, Kenyan potato farmer Richard Mbaria used to harvest just four tonnes of the crop from an acre of land thanks to poor quality seeds, combined with an attack on the crop by pests and diseases. The middle-aged farmer would select seeds from his previous harvest,...
csengineermag.com

Solving the Labor Shortage to Support Infrastructure Progress

Last November, Congress passed President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which will provide $1.2 trillion dollars of federal funds to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, rails, airports, and other critical elements of our infrastructure. This summer, Americans began to see the direct impact of BIL when Transportation Secretary Pete...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee's jet fuel burns

Prince Willam Sound Aquaculture Corporation agreed to pay USD 1 million (EUR 1.01 million) as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The Cordova, Alaska, U.S.A.-based operator of two salmon hatcheries recently pleaded guilty to illegal disposal of hazardous waste and agreed that the burning of fuel led to the serious injury of an employee, identified as “C.F.” in court documents.
CORDOVA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy