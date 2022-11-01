Write your first novel this month with help from the Shoreline Community College Library and teaching staff

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Youth Court kicks off
On October 6, 2022, Lake Forest Park Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Grant welcomed the 2022-2023 Youth Court leadership team. Shorecrest High School (SHS) students are prepared by SHS staff advisor Bo Jordan to serve as the judge and jury. Following the presentation of evidence, Youth Court members deliberate to fashion...
shorelineareanews.com
Gallery North announces the November 2022 Featured Artist Exhibits
“Pacific Northwest Visions in Color” by local artist Theresa Williams and “Clay: No Limits” original ceramic art by local artist Diane Kallaway. The public is invited to come to Gallery North and meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on November 12th, from 1pm to 4pm, and during the Edmonds Art Walk on November 17th from 5pm to 8pm.
shorelineareanews.com
Register now for CERT training class November 12-13, 2022
Over the weekend of November 12, 2022, The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition will be hosting a CERT Basic Training for any interested members of the community. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team. CERT training covers basic skills that are important to know in a disaster when emergency services are...
shorelineareanews.com
Playful Collage for the Holidays November 15, 2022 at Dunn Gardens
Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 1-3pm Cut, tear, and paste layers of paper to create an original holiday card or small piece to frame. Plants of the Dunn Gardens will be featured as well as flora for the holidays. We will focus on simplifying the subject matter, creating dynamic compositions, and making harmonious color choices.
shorelineareanews.com
Children's book by Shorewood graduate hits #1 on Amazon children's book list
Shoreline native and Shorewood graduate Peet Montzingo is well known for his humorous Tik-Tok videos, many with his mother Vicki. Now he has published a children's book, Little Imperfections, about growing up a tall person in a family of little people. The book has just hit #1 on Amazon's children's...
shorelineareanews.com
Friends of the Shoreline Library: get your library needs met before or after election day to avoid traffic jams
Our library is centrally located in Shoreline so that means this ballot drop box is too. Tip: try to get your library needs met before or after Election Day to avoid traffic jams in the parking lot!. The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155. Enter...
shorelineareanews.com
‘Salmon SEEson’ returns: Where to spot fish as they come home to spawn in King County rivers and streams
Salmon are coming home to spawn in King County’s rivers and streams – find details on self-guided and interpretive viewing opportunities on the Salmon SEEson website. Pacific salmon – including sockeye, Chinook, coho, pink, and chum – have begun the journey from the open ocean to their birthplaces to spawn in streams and rivers that feed into Puget Sound. Lake Sammamish kokanee, which are landlocked sockeye salmon that spend their entire lives in freshwater, will soon move into streams along the lake to spawn.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
shorelineareanews.com
Speed limit discussions continue in Lake Forest Park
Since mid-spring, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways which will prioritize pedestrian and multi-modal safety. The Council has been discussing a multi-phased approach to setting lower speed limits which has begun with the adoption of a speed limit setting...
Comments / 0