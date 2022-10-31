Read full article on original website
Garmin Forerunner 45 hits lowest ever price at Amazon – who needs Black Friday?
Today, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 45 at Amazon for $118 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 31% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen it – even during sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you don't live in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Forerunner 45 deals where you are.
Garmin Instinct Tactical down to lowest ever price in early Black Friday sale
Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct Tactical watch for just $199.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 33% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been – even during the Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day sales. The Garmin Instinct is...
Amazfit T-Rex vs Amazfit T-Rex Pro: which watch is best for you?
If you're trying to decide between the Amazfit T-Rex and T-Rex Pro, we're here to help you make the right choice. The two watches look pretty much identical, but there are some important differences inside. For starters. the T-Rex Pro has a barometric altimeter, and will alert you to sudden changes in altitude. It also supports more satellite navigation systems, making it a better choice if you're going to be exploring internationally, and has much longer battery life in GPS tracking mode.
Save $400 off the feature-packed Garmin Enduro watch in this secret Amazon sale
Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Enduro at Amazon for $499.95 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 44% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been. As the name suggests, the Garmin Enduro's standout feature is its extra long battery life, which makes it a great choice for trail running, hiking, backpacking, and other off-grid adventures. It can last up to 50 days between charges in smartwatch mode (or 65 days with solar), and keeps running for 70 hours with GPS tracking enabled (or 80 hours with solar). For extra long expeditions, there are special power saving modes that eke out even more from a single charge.
The superb Garmin Forerunner 255 is about to get even better
A new update adds running power from the wrist, allowing you to see how much effort you're exerting without extra sensors. The Garmin Forerunner 255 will soon be able to calculate running power from the wrist. This means you'll be able to see how much effort you are exerting without the need for any extra sensors.
Grab the super tough Amazfit T-Rex for just $70 at Amazon right now
Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit T-Rex watch for just $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's half the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been. The T-Rex is Amazfit's answer to the Garmin Instinct – a seriously tough GPS watch that can shrug off knocks and drops, and is rugged enough for outdoor adventures. It also has something the Instinct doesn't: a stunning AMOLED display for displaying your workout data. It's water resistant to 50m, making it suitable for swimming in pools and open water, and it has 14 workout modes for indoor and outdoor activities.
The best camping deals in REI's clearance sale
We've rounded up all the best camping deals in REI's clearance sale (opens in new tab), so you can update your gear for less. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, but there's no need to wait until then when you can save over a third off tents, sleeping bags, boots, and other essentials.
Coros launches tough new Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro watches for tackling the trails
Coros has launched two new GPS watches – the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro – specifically designed for running, hiking, and adventuring in the great outdoors. Both watches have a tough new design, with a titanium alloy bezel, topped with a sapphire crystal lens. The Apex 2 is the more compact of the pair, with a case measuring 43 x 42.8 x 14.6mm, and a 1.2in display. It comes in black, gray, and coral colorways. The Apex 2 Pro. meanwhile, measures 46.1x 46.5 x 15.8mm, and has a 1.3in diameter display, and is available in green, black, and gray.
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece review: versatile, very warm and long-lasting
A sleek and fantastically warm fleece pullover that works just as well on your morning commute as it does deep in the backcountry. Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
