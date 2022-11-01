Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
whmi.com
Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today
Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
fox2detroit.com
Veteran in need gets brand new roof on Commerce Township home
COMMERCE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Roofers were hard at work at the Commerce Township home of U.S. Army veteran Jeff LaChance. "This is my childhood home," he said. LaChance grew up there - left home to serve his country as a military police officer stationed in the Panama Canal zone from 1980 until 1984.
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Open Letter to The Guy at Okemos Meijer on Nov 1st
The evening of November 1st, I went shopping. I braved the construction. Let's be honest, the streets there are an absolute mess. All I needed was a 20 ounce Diet Pepsi and a bag of M&Ms. Did I need the latter? No, but they were 30% off and I like peanut. What can you do? Grocery stores have changed a lot. Most of us use the U-Scan and avoid the cashier line. I was using the one on the right side of the store. The one that is further from the grocery section.
Del Webb Breaks Ground on Active Adult Community of 611 Homes in Milford Township
Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has started work on Kensington Ridge, a 611 single-family home community in Milford Township off […] The post Del Webb Breaks Ground on Active Adult Community of 611 Homes in Milford Township appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
whmi.com
Sheriff's Office Seeks To Identify Suspects In Multiple Larcenies
Public assistance is being sought in identifying those responsible for various larcenies and other incidents in Hartland Township. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Larceny from Auto and Destruction of Property incidents in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road. The suspects are alleged to have stolen various items...
clarkstonnews.com
Mill pond dam issues raising questions
With the future of the mill pond dam in question, one Clarkston resident has questions for the attorney representing Ed Adler and Bob Roth, the owners of the dam. According to W. Dane Carey of the Traverse City-based Kuhn Rogers law firm, Adler and Roth would rather remove the dam than continue to maintain it and face legal liability in the event of a failure. Carey is also looking to make an arrangement with local government organizations to transfer control of the dam to them.
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
Leaf raking alert: Mother Nature is going to crank up her leaf blower; You won’t want to fight her
The leaves are sitting there dry and fluffy. You are probably thinking about raking. You should know we have a wind burst coming. If you rake to the wrong spot, the leaves may blow right back into your yard. Here’s a quick rundown of how you won’t have to deal with the leaves a second time around.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?
Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
Gas dips below $4 on average in Michigan – but 9 counties still at $4.20 or higher
The average gallon of regular gas in Michigan costs $3.95, as of Monday, Oct. 31, but 38 counties are still paying above $4 per gallon on average. Gas is below $4 per gallon in Michigan for the first time in almost four weeks, according to AAA, thanks to lower demand and decreasing crude oil prices.
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Comments / 0