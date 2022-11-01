ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today

Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
FENTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Open Letter to The Guy at Okemos Meijer on Nov 1st

The evening of November 1st, I went shopping. I braved the construction. Let's be honest, the streets there are an absolute mess. All I needed was a 20 ounce Diet Pepsi and a bag of M&Ms. Did I need the latter? No, but they were 30% off and I like peanut. What can you do? Grocery stores have changed a lot. Most of us use the U-Scan and avoid the cashier line. I was using the one on the right side of the store. The one that is further from the grocery section.
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
whmi.com

Sheriff's Office Seeks To Identify Suspects In Multiple Larcenies

Public assistance is being sought in identifying those responsible for various larcenies and other incidents in Hartland Township. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Larceny from Auto and Destruction of Property incidents in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road. The suspects are alleged to have stolen various items...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Mill pond dam issues raising questions

With the future of the mill pond dam in question, one Clarkston resident has questions for the attorney representing Ed Adler and Bob Roth, the owners of the dam. According to W. Dane Carey of the Traverse City-based Kuhn Rogers law firm, Adler and Roth would rather remove the dam than continue to maintain it and face legal liability in the event of a failure. Carey is also looking to make an arrangement with local government organizations to transfer control of the dam to them.
CLARKSTON, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy