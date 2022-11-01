Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Justice Clarence Thomas Says He Has ‘No Clue’ What Diversity Means As Supreme Court Weighs Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments on Monday (Oct. 31) in major affirmative action cases which could decide the fate of diversity in public and private universities. In a strange exchange, Justice Clarence Thomas, who has admittedly benefited from affirmative action, said he has “no clue” what diversity means.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
The Supreme Court Is Set to Kill Affirmative Action. Just Not for Rich White Kids.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When he was eight years old, Michael Wang decided he wanted to go to Harvard. “I don’t know if it’s the Asian stereotype,” he told me, “but I saw it as an avenue to social mobility.” Though he wouldn’t have thought of it in these terms when he was eight, Michael meant the sort of upper-echelon mobility familiar to graduates of elite colleges. Specifically, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Because he was that sort of kid, he read several peer-reviewed articles about cloning and checked the authors’ credentials. When he saw that many of the researchers had gone to Harvard, he knew that was the college for him.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Vox
The Supreme Court discovers that ending affirmative action is hard
The Supreme Court spent an inordinate amount of time on Monday hearing arguments in two cases about affirmative action in university admissions. Virtually nothing said in those arguments is likely to change the final outcome. The six justices appointed by Republican presidents appeared determined from the beginning to implement the...
NPR
Supreme Court's conservatives are openly hostile to affirmative action in admissions
Affirmative action in higher education was clearly was on life support at the Supreme Court on Monday. All six conservative justices indicated great skepticism about allowing race to be considered at all in college admissions. If the court's supermajority does what it sounded like it will do, it will end...
Harvard Crimson
At SFFA Oral Arguments, Justices Question How Long Race-Conscious Admissions Should Last
WASHINGTON — During oral arguments Monday morning, Supreme Court justices pressed lawyers arguing on behalf of Harvard and the University of North Carolina on how long the universities will continue to factor race into their admissions decisions. Monday’s hearings marked the latest chapter in the eight-year saga of anti-affirmative...
Conservative justices may end affirmative action in college admissions — and beyond
WASHINGTON — Following last term’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade and an expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court’s conservatives are moving now to sharply limit or strike down affirmative action at colleges and universities. At issue is a fundamental question about the role of race and...
Harvard Crimson
‘We Will Continue Fighting Together’: On Day of Supreme Court Hearing, Students Rally for Affirmative Action in Harvard Yard
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the Harvard admissions lawsuit on Monday, prompting students to rally on campus. By Claire Yuan. Harvard students staged a campus rally in support of affirmative action Monday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases brought by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
WLBT
JSU student, professor fear SCOTUS’ affirmative action case could put minority students in jeopardy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. Supreme Court case has the potential to change the college admission process indefinitely. Monday, court justices heard arguments on whether race should continue to be a factor in that process. Challengers in this case target Harvard and the University of North Carolina’s admission programs....
Coloradans anticipate landmark ruling on affirmative action
On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on two key cases involving affirmative action.The justices will weigh whether universities can consider race in their admissions decisions. The hearing is focusing on policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Many observers anticipate a ruling next summer that could overturn 50 years of precedent.CBS News Colorado spoke to two Colorado women with different views on the matter before the high court. Darlene Sampson has worked as an administrator at the K-12 and university level and specializes in working with organizations on the value of diversity, equity and inclusion....
Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Once a bastion of segregation, the University of North Carolina now takes account of race to make up for its sordid history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Argues for Ruling Without Trial in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2015 Student Suicide
The wrongful death lawsuit brought against Harvard by the family of Luke Z. Tang '18 names former Lowell Resident Dean Caitlin M. Casey '03 as a defendent. By Addison Y. Liu. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations. Learn more here.
MSNBC
Supreme Court’s affirmative action cases are a crash course in gaslighting
In the several decades that Republicans have tried to federally outlaw race-conscious school admissions policies that help diversify college campuses, their arguments haven’t gotten any stronger. But times have changed, and Republicans see new opportunity in a Supreme Court that’s chock-full of like-minded conservatives eager to roll back efforts...
Harvard Crimson
FAS Dean Gay Says She Feels ‘Encouraged’ for the Future of Race-Conscious Admissions After SCOTUS Hearings
Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay poses for a photo in University Hall on Oct. 12. By Julian J. Giordano. After Monday’s Supreme Court hearings for the pair of anti-affirmative action lawsuits, Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay said she “felt encouraged” that the case for race-conscious admissions “was laid out in a really compelling way” in an interview Wednesday.
Mass. colleges commit to diversity as Supreme Court may curtail it
After five hours of deliberation on Monday, experts predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority seemed ready to rule that race-conscious admission practices were unlawful in regard to the two affirmative action cases from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. A nationwide ban on...
Harvard Crimson
Bacow Says He Will Stay Out of Harvard’s Presidential Search Process
President Lawrence S. Bacow sat for an interview with The Crimson on Wednesday for the first time this semester. By Addison Y. Liu. University President Lawrence S. Bacow sits at the head of Harvard’s sprawling administration, but he has stepped back from one key initiative: the search for his successor.
WMDT.com
SCOTUS begins deliberations on Affirmative Action
DELMARVA – A hot topic for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) right now: Should Affirmative Action continue in American colleges and universities?. As the possibility of Affirmative Action ending looms, constitutional scholars tell 47 ABC it wouldn’t just affect predominantly white institutions (PWIs). It could also have ramifications for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). They also warn that ending Affirmative Action could have negative impacts on equity in education and hiring practices.
Comments / 0