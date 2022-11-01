Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
whmi.com
Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today
Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
WILX-TV
Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days
MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Spinal Column
City of Walled Lake celebrates opening of pedestrian bridge
The City of Walled Lake celebrated the opening of the pedestrian bridge connecting the Walled Lake Linear Park to the Public Safety Campus on October 26 onsite. Serving as the Walled Lake Trailhead, enhancements made to the Public Safety Campus delivers on the council’s desire to create a multi-purpose site that will host the Walled Lake Farmers Market and other recreational events, include a police and fire training facility, and house Walled Lake’s very own monarch butterfly sanctuary.
WILX-TV
Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Parnall Road closing for construction
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Large warehouse blaze burns through mechanical bulls, bounce houses and more at Novi party supply store
A late night blaze on Wednesday ripped through a party supply business in Novi where water slides, inflatables and other items were incinerated.
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Blockage causes 200 gallons of sewage overflow from Ann Arbor manhole
ANN ARBOR – Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, approximately 200 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole near the Cloverly Court area. City of Ann Arbor officials wrote that the overflow was caused by a sewage pipe blockage made up of sealing materials coming from a private project.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers discount for residents who buy 2023 annual pass before January
You can purchase your 2023 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass right now. The parks system is offering a $5 discount on annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2022, to residents of the five counties they serve. The pass can be used at each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast...
wlen.com
House Burns Down Tuesday Morning in Tecumseh
Tecumseh, MI – A house caught fire and collapsed in on itself early Tuesday morning in Tecumseh. Joe Tuckey, the City of Tecumseh Fire Chief, told WLEN News what happened…. Fire crews were on scene at the Allen Road home for about 5 hours…. Tune into our local and...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
VA Clinic opens in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now easier for thousands of veterans in Livingston County to get needed medical services after a new VA Center opened up in Howell. “All of our staff have been with the VA for some time,” Deputy Associate Chief of Staff Sean Kesterson said. “So, yeah, it’s not our first […]
HometownLife.com
High-end motorcycle dealerships plan relocation to new building in Livonia
Editor's note: A previous version had the names of the BMW dealership and its owner misspelled. A longtime vacant sports bar in Livonia is about to get some fuel. Plans are in the works for the former Doc's Sports Retreat property at 19265 Victor Parkway to become a new dual motorcycle dealership. The current building would be demolished, making way for a brand-new facility that would house both a Ducati and BMW motorcycle dealerships.
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
