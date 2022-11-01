ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

whmi.com

Road Milling Operations In Fenton Area Today

Milling operations will be underway today in Fenton and Mt. Morris Townships. The Genesee County Road Commission advises that it will be milling Bates Road from Hilton Lane to Flamingo Drive; Rochdale Drive from Jennings Road to the end of the pavement; Camborne Court; and the North Long Lake Road shoulder from Wiggins Road to Bowles Street.
FENTON, MI
WILX-TV

Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days

MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June. According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge. Drivers will be...
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
Spinal Column

City of Walled Lake celebrates opening of pedestrian bridge

The City of Walled Lake celebrated the opening of the pedestrian bridge connecting the Walled Lake Linear Park to the Public Safety Campus on October 26 onsite. Serving as the Walled Lake Trailhead, enhancements made to the Public Safety Campus delivers on the council’s desire to create a multi-purpose site that will host the Walled Lake Farmers Market and other recreational events, include a police and fire training facility, and house Walled Lake’s very own monarch butterfly sanctuary.
WALLED LAKE, MI
WILX-TV

Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Parnall Road closing for construction

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
NOVI, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

House Burns Down Tuesday Morning in Tecumseh

Tecumseh, MI – A house caught fire and collapsed in on itself early Tuesday morning in Tecumseh. Joe Tuckey, the City of Tecumseh Fire Chief, told WLEN News what happened…. Fire crews were on scene at the Allen Road home for about 5 hours…. Tune into our local and...
TECUMSEH, MI
WLNS

VA Clinic opens in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now easier for thousands of veterans in Livingston County to get needed medical services after a new VA Center opened up in Howell. “All of our staff have been with the VA for some time,” Deputy Associate Chief of Staff Sean Kesterson said. “So, yeah, it’s not our first […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

High-end motorcycle dealerships plan relocation to new building in Livonia

Editor's note: A previous version had the names of the BMW dealership and its owner misspelled. A longtime vacant sports bar in Livonia is about to get some fuel. Plans are in the works for the former Doc's Sports Retreat property at 19265 Victor Parkway to become a new dual motorcycle dealership. The current building would be demolished, making way for a brand-new facility that would house both a Ducati and BMW motorcycle dealerships.
LIVONIA, MI

