30 Comforting And Delicious Things To Cook Every Day In November (Because Let's Face It, Fall Is The Tastiest Season)

By Hannah Loewentheil
 3 days ago

And just like that, it's November already. The seasons is changing quickly, and so is the fresh produce! So here's some inspiration that will help you make the most of the best seasonal ingredients as we move into late fall. Keep reading for cozy dinners, festive cocktails, Thanksgiving sides, and more peak fall meals.

1. Banana Fig Bread Recipe With Fresh Figs

This loaf is naturally sweetened but not too sweet (thanks to fresh figs), which makes it just perfect for breakfast.

Recipe: Banana Fig Bread Recipe With Fresh Figs

Give Recipe / Via giverecipe.com

2. Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto

Add scrambled eggs to anything and it becomes perfectly appropriate for a morning meal. Case in point: this decadent grilled cheese.

Recipe: Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

3. Menemen (Turkish Egg Scramble)

Chilly mornings call for comforting scrambled eggs baked in buttery, spiced tomato sauce.

Recipe: Menemen (Turkish Egg Scramble)

Gimme Some Oven / Via gimmesomeoven.com

4. Vanilla Brown Butter Pear Baked Oatmeal

An easy make-ahead breakfast — prepare this baked oatmeal on Sunday, and enjoy it all week long.

Recipe: Vanilla Brown Butter Pear Baked Oatmeal

Ambitius Kitchen / Via ambitiouskitchen.com

5. Brussels Sprout Frittata With Bacon and Parmesan

It's hard to disagree that there are few combinations that go better together than bacon and Brussels sprouts.

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Frittata With Bacon and Parmesan

The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

6. Cinnamon Apple Yogurt Bowls

It's sort of like apple pie filling à la mode, except it's made for mornings.

Recipe: Cinnamon Apple Yogurt Bowls

Skinny Taste / Via skinnytaste.com

7. Cranberry and Orange Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

Breakfast cake is something we can all get behind.

Recipe: Cranberry and Orange Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

Alexandra Cooks / Via alexandracooks.com

8. Cauliflower Shawarma With Green Tahini and Fried Halloumi

This meatless main is so filling thanks to tahini, protein-packed chickpeas, and warm pita bread for dipping.

Recipe: Cauliflower Shawarma With Green Tahini and Fried Halloumi

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

9. Roasted Pumpkin With Yogurt Sauce and Pine Nuts

Add this to your fall dinner rotation. You can always swap the pumpkin for sweet potatoes, carrots, or any winter squash.

Recipe: Roasted Pumpkin With Yogurt Sauce and Pine Nuts

Recipe Tin Eats / Via recipetineats.com

10. Baked Eggs With Swiss Chard and Green Olives

The best thing about baked eggs is you can enjoy them any time of day: breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. Just don't skimp on some crusty bread for dipping.

Recipe: Baked Eggs With Swiss Chard and Green Olives

The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

11. Smoky Potato and Kale Soup

Time to rejoice: It's officially soup season.

Recipe: Smoky Potato and Kale Soup

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

12. Bacon and Leek Pasta

This 30-minute meal is perfect for those lazy nights when you don't want a big production in the kitchen but you're craving something cozy.

Recipe: Bacon and Leek Pasta

Salt and Lavender / Via saltandlavender.com

13. Paprika-Parmesan Smashed Potatoes With Garlic Aioli

These might just be the crispiest ever potatoes, and the garlic aioli is the icing on the cake.

Recipe: Paprika-Parmesan Smashed Potatoes with Garlic Aioli

Dishing Out Health / Via dishingouthealth.com

14. Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

Serve these fajitas DIY style with your favorite toppings like pico de gallo, salsa, and guacamole. And you could always swap in any protein for the portobello mushrooms.

Recipe: Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

15. Harvest Squash and Ricotta Stuffed Shells

It doesn't get much more comforting than cheesy stuffed shells. These also pack plenty of veggies like zucchini, butternut squash, and yellow squash in a rich Alfredo sauce.

Recipe: Harvest Squash and Ricotta Stuffed Shells

Foodie Crush / Via foodiecrush.com

16. Swedish Meatball Pasta

Sure, you could pair Swedish meatballs with mashed potatoes. But why not toss them with your favorite pasta in this family-friendly skillet dinner?

Recipe: Swedish Meatball Pasta

Damn Delicious / Via damndelicious.net

17. Black Bean Sweet Potato Enchiladas

The great thing about enchiladas are that they're so customizable. Grab a bottle of your favorite store-bought sauce, a package of tortillas, and whatever fillings you're craving (like this sweet potato and black bean duo).

Recipe: Black Bean Sweet Potato Enchiladas

Cookie and Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

18. Cranberry Rosemary One Pan Chicken

Looking for a chicken dish that's easy enough to whip up on any average weeknight or special enough for an occasion? This one's got you covered.

Recipe: Cranberry Rosemary One Pan Chicken

40 Aprons / Via 40aprons.com

19. Butternut Squash Gratin With Leeks, Sage, and Walnuts

This cheesy vegetable side dish is the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table (or really your dinner table any night of the week).

Recipe: Butternut Squash Gratin With Leeks, Sage, and Walnuts

Feasting at Home / Via feastingathome.com

20. Miso Braised Cabbage

Miso adds a delicious richness to braised cabbage, transforming it from an average vegetable side to a dish that might just steal the dinner show.

Recipe: Miso Braised Cabbage

Cooking With Cocktail Rings / Via cookingwithcocktailrings.com

21. Roasted Carrots With Honey and Garlic Yogurt Sauce

Garlicky yogurt sauce, chopped pistachios, and sweet honey are ideal complements to roasted carrots.

Recipe: Roasted Carrots With Honey and Garlic Yogurt Sauce

Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

22. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup With Persimmon

Persimmon in soup? Believe it or not, this seasonal fruit gives a bowl of butternut squash soup that ever-so-sweet je ne sais quoi.

Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup With Persimmon

Cotter Crunch / Via cottercrunch.com

23. Caramelized Brussels Sprout Toast With Burrata & Bacon

Let's hear it for elevated toast. Serve it for lunch, dinner, or on bruschetta as a festive party app.

Recipe: Caramelized Brussels Sprout Toast With Burrata & Bacon

The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

24. Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie

For those who can't choose between savory and sweet, this autumnal pie satisfies both cravings, thanks to a spiced sweet potato filling and an airy marshmallow topping.

Recipe: Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie

Sally's Baking Addiction / Via sallysbakingaddiction.com

25. French Pear Cake

For a French-inspired cake that looks très sophistique, this pear medley is actually surprisingly simple to whip up from scratch.

Recipe: French Pear Cake

Seasons and Suppers / Via seasonsandsuppers.ca

26. Brown Butter Apple Blondies

If you've already had enough apple pie this fall to get you to next year, mix things up with these apple-infused blondies.

Recipe: Brown Butter Apple Blondies

Sally's Baking Addiction / Via sallysbakingaddiction.com

27. Cranberry Caramel Bars

Between the nutty oat crust, the tart cranberries, and the sweet caramel, these dessert bars are guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser.

Recipe: Cranberry Caramel Bars

The Recipe Rebel / Via thereciperebel.com

28. Spiced Persimmon Bourbon Old Fashioned

The holidays are almost here, and you probably need some cocktail recipes up your sleeve. Introducing: a classic whiskey cocktail with a seasonal twist.

Recipe: Spiced Persimmon Bourbon Old Fashioned

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

29. Honey Pear Margaritas

Holidays and family time go smoother when there's tequila involved.

Recipe: Honey Pear Margaritas

The Almond Eater / Via thealmondeater.com

30. Winter Cranberry Aperol Spritz

If you thought Spritz season was over, don't fret. This cranberry version is perfect for the cooler months. It's a little bitter, tart, sweet, and bubbly with every sip.

Recipe: Winter Cranberry Aperol Spritz

Platings and Pairings / Via platingsandpairings.com

