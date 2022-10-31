Read full article on original website
nashvillemedicalnews.com
VUMC mourns loss of noted hypertension expert Elijovich
Fernando Elijovich, MD, professor of Medicine in the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, died in Nashville on Oct. 21. He was 77. A member of the Vanderbilt faculty since 2013, Dr. Elijovich was internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of clinical hypertension, and particularly to current understanding of sodium handling and salt sensitivity of blood pressure.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
DNA’ Podcast Hosts Two Climate and Health Twitter Spaces Chats
Vanderbilt Health is hosting spin-off live chat episodes of its award-winning podcast series, “DNA: Discoveries in Action,” on Twitter Spaces. These live chats will explore how climate change is impacting well-being and how listeners can boost their climate literacy and action. These conversations are designed to cross-pollinate expertise,...
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
Nashville pediatrician sees high number of children hospitalized with RSV
With concerns of a "tripledemic" looming, a pediatrician at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital told News 2 doctors are already seeing very high levels of RSV and the flu.
Abortion ban has Franklin OBGYN considering leaving medicine
"I've never been politically involved, but this is so important to me."
wmot.org
Tennessee COVID-19 infections rising again after falling much of September and October
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection counts have risen two weeks running after falling for much of September and October. New case counts jumped 31 percent to just under 7200 cases statewide during the week that ended last Saturday. Reported new infections also rose last week in Metro Nashville, increasing roughly 23 percent over seven days.
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Moves into New Headquarters at Broadwest
NASHVILLE - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), the largest, public biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee, announced today that it has moved its headquarters to the Broadwest campus in the Vanderbilt/West End corridor of Nashville. The company is focused on its mission of advancing patient care through the delivery of high quality medicines.
Sidelines
‘Boro International Fest Returns
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond. The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Justice reform advocates urge Gov. Bill Lee launch special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder case
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Two national criminal justice reform organizations are calling on Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to launch an independent investigation into "various justice system failures" which led to the murder of Eliza Fletcher. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) and People for the Enforcement of Rape Laws (PERL)...
The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
‘You have one job’: TN Democrats react to ballot mix-up
More than 200 people in Davidson County have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district. Instead of being given ballots for District 7, they were given ballots for District 6, according to the Associated Press.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
clarksvillenow.com
5% raise in base teacher, staff pay proposed for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local teachers and support staff could get a 5% mid-year pay raise under a proposal shared with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Tuesday night. Under the plan presented by CMCSS Chief Financial Officer Chris Reneau, the district would increase its base teacher and support...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson school superintendent cited in comptroller's report
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released an investigative report which claims that Dickson County's school superintendent used district resources for personal benefit. Director of Schools Dr. Danny Weeks is cited in the report for having a school transportation employee repair a tire on Weeks' personal vehicle in December 2021.
