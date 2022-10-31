ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Moves into New Headquarters at Broadwest

NASHVILLE - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), the largest, public biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee, announced today that it has moved its headquarters to the Broadwest campus in the Vanderbilt/West End corridor of Nashville. The company is focused on its mission of advancing patient care through the delivery of high quality medicines.
