Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
Nashville pediatrician sees high number of children hospitalized with RSV
With concerns of a "tripledemic" looming, a pediatrician at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital told News 2 doctors are already seeing very high levels of RSV and the flu.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
DNA’ Podcast Hosts Two Climate and Health Twitter Spaces Chats
Vanderbilt Health is hosting spin-off live chat episodes of its award-winning podcast series, “DNA: Discoveries in Action,” on Twitter Spaces. These live chats will explore how climate change is impacting well-being and how listeners can boost their climate literacy and action. These conversations are designed to cross-pollinate expertise,...
wmot.org
Tennessee COVID-19 infections rising again after falling much of September and October
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection counts have risen two weeks running after falling for much of September and October. New case counts jumped 31 percent to just under 7200 cases statewide during the week that ended last Saturday. Reported new infections also rose last week in Metro Nashville, increasing roughly 23 percent over seven days.
WSMV
Metro principal fights excessive student absence through service
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Keeping students in school has been a major issue at Shwab Elementary, according to the school’s principal. Dr. Cheryl Bowman said on average nearly one-third of all students at Shwab Elementary are chronically absent. Chronic absence means missing 10 or more school days in one semester.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WTVF
Consumer Reports advice for avoiding unnecessary medical procedures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — For a serious medical condition, surgery is often life-saving, but a new report finds doctors performed tens of thousands of unnecessary procedures in 2020. Consumer Reports has important advice on how to have an open and frank discussion with your doctor to be sure you’re getting the care you really need.
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County search for endangered teen
A family is leaning on faith that their teenage daughter will return home, as officials in Wilson County continue searching for 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef.
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell's husband has stage 4 cancer
A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.
WSMV
Surprise Squad: WSMV 4, mother help honor precious baby’s life
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Last week, WSMV 4′s Holly Thompson was part of a surprise in honor of a young girl who lost her life too soon but continues to inspire others. Born 14 weeks early, Baby Jubilee weighed just one pound, two ounces. Her parents, Lyssah and Cameron Fry were told their precious daughter had only a 50% chance of surviving her first day.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching
Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Moves into New Headquarters at Broadwest
NASHVILLE - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), the largest, public biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in Tennessee, announced today that it has moved its headquarters to the Broadwest campus in the Vanderbilt/West End corridor of Nashville. The company is focused on its mission of advancing patient care through the delivery of high quality medicines.
WSMV
Hamburger joint created with grandfather in mind
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Shane Nasby looks to the grill, he’s looking at great memories of the past. The burger Nasby wants to be known for is Smash you can clearly see why. He recently opened Cledis off Elm Hill Pike. His first memories were with his grandpa...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs
Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
Sidelines
‘Boro International Fest Returns
Story and Photos by Jordan Reining | Contributing Writer. Middle Tennessee State University hosted the 6th annual ‘Boro International Festival, celebrating diverse cultures around the world that are represented at MTSU, across Murfreesboro and beyond. The event, hosted Oct. 22 in the Student Union Commons, was sponsored by Intercultural...
Comments / 0