One of the most meaningful compliments that local Republicans, Democrats and Independents have shared since I announced my retirement from the state Senate last year has been how they valued my efforts at bipartisan bridge building and quality constituent service to residents regardless of political affiliation. Reasonable people, people of good conscious, can agree to disagree on the issues of the day, and unlike in Washington D.C., where inaction and name calling abounds, my goal has always been to respect the opinions of all and offer help whenever and wherever needed.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO