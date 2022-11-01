ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP candidate in a key Senate race draws laughter at a debate

New Hampshire’s Don Bolduc, as much as any Senate candidate in the nation, has eagerly touted his enthusiastic embrace of Donald Trump’s “big lie.” In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Republican candidate not only insisted there was systemic fraud in 2020 — there was not, in reality, systemic fraud — he also bragged about his willingness to reject certifying the 2024 results if elected.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Hill

Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
CNN

Opinion: Many Democratic voters are skipping down-ballot races

CNN — The president’s party typically loses ground in midterm elections. In two weeks, we’ll find out if this year will be an exception. Propelled by widespread dissatisfaction over Roe v. Wade’s reversal and concern about some Republicans’ efforts to erode democracy, Democrats appeared to have momentum a few weeks ago. The latest polling may suggest otherwise.
Cape Gazette

Sen. Lopez endorses Smyk for his seat

One of the most meaningful compliments that local Republicans, Democrats and Independents have shared since I announced my retirement from the state Senate last year has been how they valued my efforts at bipartisan bridge building and quality constituent service to residents regardless of political affiliation. Reasonable people, people of good conscious, can agree to disagree on the issues of the day, and unlike in Washington D.C., where inaction and name calling abounds, my goal has always been to respect the opinions of all and offer help whenever and wherever needed.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate

KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Smyk votes with the majority, not the loudest

For 10 years, the residents in the 20th Representative District have had the benefit of having Steve Smyk as their representative in Dover. During this time, Steve has advocated for all citizens, no matter their ideology. He is now seeking the office of senator for the 6th District due to the retirement of Sen. Ernie Lopez. Both of these men have been and continue to be ardent supporters of all of their constituents.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Senate candidates square off at Lewes forum

Candidates for the 6th Senate District seat faced a standing-room-only crowd Oct. 28 at the Lewes library. Discussion primarily focused on two issues – abortion and development. Senate candidates Republican Steve Smyk and Democrat Russ Huxtable along with House of Representatives 20th District Republican candidate Dallas Wingate attended the...
LEWES, DE
The Hill

Why GOP Senate nominees may need to say ‘thanks’ to Republican governors

If Senate Republicans win back the majority in two weeks, they might have to write a thank you note to a certain group: GOP governors. With the hourglass winding down on the 2022 midterm cycle, Republicans are looking to governors or gubernatorial nominees in a number of key states to push their Senate candidates to victory — or at least give them a better chance of pulling off an upset.
GEORGIA STATE

