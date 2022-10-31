ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levant, ME

Related
rewind1009.com

Boil order issued in Howland due to water main leak

A boil order has been issued for residents in a Penobscot County town. Crews in Howland discovered a leak in the water system while flushing hydrants on Monday. On Facebook, the town said some residents may not have water or may be experiencing low water pressure. They urged residents who still have water to boil it for five minutes before drinking.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning. Three people were also hospitalized. While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help. “Whenever something like...
LEVANT, ME
WGME

Residents in Maine town under boil water order

HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
HOWLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bingham family loses home in fire over the weekend

BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday. In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
BINGHAM, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2

Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
AUGUSTA, ME
coast931.com

Woman dead after crash in Readfield

Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
READFIELD, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME

