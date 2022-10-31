Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON — A man has died after being hit by a car in Thomaston, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reconstructionists from the Maine State Police have been called to Thomaston to assist Thomaston Police in investigating the incident, which occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Route 1 in front of the Hampton Inn.
coast931.com
Juvenile identified as suspect after threat leads to lockdown, evacuation at Maine school
Police say a suspect has been identified after a threat forced students and staff to evacuate Mount Desert Island High School Tuesday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Dept. says the school went on lockdown after a member of the high school’s administration received a “serious and credible threat.”
rewind1009.com
74-year-old Etna man found hypothermic, dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in woods
A missing 74-year-old Etna man was found safe Monday afternoon after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. Game warden Michael Latti and his K9 Luna located Joseph Nolin about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Latti says he...
rewind1009.com
Boil order issued in Howland due to water main leak
A boil order has been issued for residents in a Penobscot County town. Crews in Howland discovered a leak in the water system while flushing hydrants on Monday. On Facebook, the town said some residents may not have water or may be experiencing low water pressure. They urged residents who still have water to boil it for five minutes before drinking.
wabi.tv
Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning. Three people were also hospitalized. While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help. “Whenever something like...
WGME
Residents in Maine town under boil water order
HOWLAND (WGME) -- The town of Howland is working to bring in water for residents. There is a boil water order in place and the issue might not be fixed for weeks. Crews from the town were flushing hydrants on Monday when they discovered the water pressure dropping. They determined...
Bingham family loses home in fire over the weekend
BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday. In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2
Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indicts man accused of crashing truck into a house
BANGOR- A man accused of crashing his truck into a house in Old Town and leaving the scene has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury…. According to police, Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush crashed his pickup into an Old Town police speed radar trailer and then a house before running into the woods in August.
wabi.tv
Suspect ID’d after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A suspect has been identified after MDI High School was forced into lockdown today from what officials called “a credible threat.”. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, that decision was made around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat was made.
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
Woman Who Died in a Readfield Crash Suspected in a Belgrade Crash
Police say a woman who died in a crash in Readfield is believed to have been in another crash a short time earlier. The deceased has been identified as Martha Shellman, age 43. Her town has not been released, but officials say she is a resident of Maine. State Police...
coast931.com
Woman dead after crash in Readfield
Police say a woman is dead after she was involved in multiple crashes in Kennebec County on Sunday. Martha Shellman, 42, was found dead behind the wheel of her car after she crashed into a tree in Readfield near Route 135 and Scribner Hill Road, police said. Investigators believe she...
mainepublic.org
New overnight warming shelter opening in church for unhoused Augusta residents
A new overnight warming shelter is opening on Tuesday night in Augusta. The emergency shelter, housed at the city's South Parish Congregational Church, was approved by the city in September. It's largely being funding by federal relief dollars and a grant from the United Way of Kennebec Valley. The church's...
Police Have a Suspect in Threat That Locked Down MDI High School
Classes have been canceled for Wednesday at MDI High School after a serious threat on Tuesday prompted the facility to be placed on lockdown. Will There Be Any After-School Activities Wednesday?. While there will be no classes, officials say after-school activities and practices will be held, as usual. There will...
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
penbaypilot.com
New police officers, wastewater management, fire department gear all topics to be covered at Belfast City Council meeting
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes liquor license requests, special permits, new BPD officers, the intersection of Salmond and Congress Street, and wastewater management, among other tops. The first item...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Comments / 0