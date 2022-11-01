ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

GM says it's ready to power all its US facilities with renewable energy by 2025

General Motors is on track to secure 100 percent of the electricity it needs to power all of its US facilities with renewable energy by 2025. On Wednesday, the automaker announced it recently finalized the sourcing agreements it needs to make that feat a reality. The announcement puts GM on track to meet the most recent renewable energy target it set for itself late last year. Previously, the company had planned to power all of its US facilities with renewables by 2030. GM claims its accelerated transition will allow it to avoid producing an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions between 2025 and 2030.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
maritime-executive.com

New Carbon Capture System Strips Hydrogen out of LNG Before Combustion

Norwegian startup Rotoboost has secured a preliminary qualification from ABS for a unique pre-combustion carbon capture system. The technology is based on thermocatalytic decomposition of methane (TCD), a proven industrial process used for the manufacture of carbon black, carbon nanomaterials and hydrogen. Rotoboost's system takes the technology shipboard to strip out the hydrogen found in (almost) every molecule of LNG marine fuel, leaving behind pure carbon.
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
electrek.co

Ford Essex plant reducing carbon footprint using the same tech that powers its EVs

In an interesting plot twist, the same Ford plant used to make vehicle engines is now using the technology that powers EVs to reduce the facility’s carbon footprint. Ford using the power of EVs to further reduce carbon footprint. Ford is partnering with Convergent Energy and Power, an energy-storage-solutions...
The Courier Journal

Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment

A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Jalopnik

There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report

The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
GEORGIA STATE
supplychain247.com

Six future motor freight trends

Getting freight from point A to point B effectively and affordably has gotten a lot tougher over the last few years, with transportation disruptions, equipment shortages and a lack of drivers—among other things—all contributing to the problem. In response, shippers are shifting their motor freight strategies, exploring new services and using technology to both offset the challenges and leverage new opportunities.
traveltomorrow.com

Cepsa’s new green hydrogen corridor to connect north and south of Europe

Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam have forged a new partnership to develop a green hydrogen corridor. Spanish oil and gas company Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam are joining forces to create a new green hydrogen corridor, the first to connect the north and south of Europe. The corridor, expected to be operational by 2027, will connect two of Europe’s main ports, Rotterdam and Algeciras, in a bid to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industry and maritime transport while supporting Europe’s energy independence.
The Associated Press

Former YASA CEO Chris Harris to Lead Electric Aerospace Powertrain Company Evolito as It Accelerates the Commercialisation of Electric Flight

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Evolito Limited, a privately-owned company developing and manufacturing electric motors and powertrains for aerospace applications, has today announced former YASA CEO, Dr. Chris Harris, is joining the company as CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005142/en/ A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito’s electric propulsion unit. Image credit: Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)

