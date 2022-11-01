Read full article on original website
Meet the candidates running for Virginia Beach School Board Districts 2, 4 and 6
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Election Day is less than a week away. In Virginia Beach, voters will have the chance to reshape the school board after a year of controversial comments and tense meetings. There are 11 candidates, including four incumbents, running for the Virginia Beach School Board. District...
'Seamless' early voting took this Virginia couple less than 5 minutes
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 688,302 voters have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterms as of November 1, compared to 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterm elections.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
Similarities and differences since Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race in 2020
Since 2020, Virginia's 4th Congressional District has shifted west and added Brunswick County, and no longer serves the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Virginians receive confusing text messages about polling location
10 On Your Side is taking a hard look at a possible scam that's been going around, directing people to different polling locations ahead of next Tuesday's election.
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
More frequent bus route 757 Express launches on Peninsula
Hampton Roads Transit has officially commissioned the long-awaited 757 Express, a more frequent bus route on Peninsula
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
Facebook puppy scam circulates, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office urges caution
In order to avoid these scams, the New Kent County Sheriff's Office recommends approaching online requests for money with shrewdness. Even if the Facebook account is of a known friend, authorities recommend reaching out to that person outside of social media to ensure the request is legitimate.
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
Newport News middle school evacuated because of lab incident
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Crittenden Middle School in Newport News was evacuated Monday morning. Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school division, said something went wrong when a teacher was doing an experiment in one of the school's labs. Smoke ended up filling the classroom and then going into the hallway.
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
Capital Landing Road In Williamsburg Is About To Get Long Overdue Makeover
WILLIAMSBURG – Capital Landing Road, a short stretch in the city’s northeast triangle that begins at a much-maligned intersection with Bypass Road and ends at a landmark, the old DMV office, that isn’t there anymore, is about to get its moment in the sun. City engineers hosted...
Kempsville Middle placed on brief lockdown after ‘threatening phone calls’
Kempsville Middle School was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday morning.
Hampton community doesn’t want historic site rezoned for warehouses
"It's an environmental justice issue. You are asking low-income African American, mainly seniors, to bear the burden of any adverse effects that come along with industry,"
