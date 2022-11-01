Read full article on original website
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Contemporary Home in Mexico’s Historic San Miguel de Allende
“During my first visit to the site in San Miguel de Allende, you could feel the magic. It had to be heard, felt, and incorporated into the house—it had to be made visible and palpable,” Mexico City-based architect Roy Azar says. Along with the magic, Azar was also guided by the house’s majestic surroundings—on the shore of a lake, with a landscape of vineyards and mountain peaks behind it.
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
Yahoo Sports
16 most haunted hotels in the United States
Trick or treat is a thing of the past. Why not increase the Halloween fun… or fright… with a creepy and downright scary stay at one of the most-haunted hotels in the United States this spooky season?. Check our list of the 16 most haunted hotels the U.S....
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
msn.com
Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape
We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.
This Historic Amsterdam Canal House Gets a Japanese-Inspired Makeover
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the renovation of a historic Amsterdam canal house, architect Dominique Hage had a source of inspiration nearly 6,000 miles away. The founder...
tatler.com
My weekend of luxury in a suite at the real The White Lotus hotel
Taormina, the hilltop town in Sicily, with its famed Teatro Antico Greek theatre has long been a magnet for the stars of stage and screen. And it’s easy to see why. Francis Ford Coppola was rumoured to have stayed at The San Domenico Palace Hotel for this year’s Taormina’s Film Festival.
yankodesign.com
Aera is a vertical resort concept for those living in cities who need to take a break
As someone who has lived in the city all my life, I would often get the urge to just escape to a beach or any nature oasis somewhere in the middle of a work day. But of course that seems impossible most of the time since I’m stuck in the concrete jungle. There have been designs and concepts of bringing nature closer to the city but unfortunately for me, I can only look at these from my computer screen and hope that someday, we’ll get something like them in my city.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS RESORT DUBAI AT JUMEIRAH BEACH AND CELEBRITY CHEF MATTHEW KENNEY WELCOME THE RETURN OF FOLIA TO DUBAI’S AL FRESCO DINING SCENE
A plant-based cuisine lovers’ sanctuary has returned in Dubai. A pioneer of green creations, Chef Matthew Kenney has unearthed a new selection of gems at Folia, in Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. The new recipes expand on the garden-style restaurant’s existing delicacies, which Four Seasons Resort Dubai and Matthew Kenney rolled out earlier this year, to great acclaim.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTEL & CATERING NEWS MIDDLE EAST NOVEMBER 2022 ISSUE
In this issue, we reveal the winners of the Leaders in F&B Awards 2022, a playground for iconic F&B brands and acclaimed chefs, a melting pot of cuisines from around the world – Dubai is the culinary capital of the globe, and this award ceremony was where the true Leaders in F&B came out to play. We also bring you key insights from the F&B Leaders Conference 2022, along with a list of all the speakers and networking highlights. With GulfHost 2022 in just a few days, we equip you with a list of must-meet exhibitors, hear about Nescafe’s plan towards sustainability, chat with a host of chefs about menu collaborations, and more.
hotelnewsme.com
AMMOS RETURNS TO RIXOS PREMIUM DUBAI, BRINGING THE AUTHENTIC TASTE OF GREECE TO THE CITY
Authentic Greek restaurant AMMOS, a part of Sunset Hospitality Group – a longstanding and strategic partner of Rixos Hotels, has recently reopened its doors at Rixos Premium Dubai, offering flavour seekers a taste of the Mediterranean. In its new incarnation, guests will be transported to Greece as they enjoy authentic dishes amid an elegant atmosphere inspired by sleek interiors and engaging textures. The light-filled space combines traditional décor and natural pared-back furnishings – think bleached wood, rattan-style chairs, bar stools, and one-off accent features and ceramics that add a modern touch. The result is a stylish haven, evocative of the chicest of Grecian hotspots.
Inside the Luxe Sicilian Hotel That Stars in the New Season of ‘White Lotus’
For more than 600 years, one of Sicily’s most storied addresses has been adding layers to its identity. Once a wealthy monastery and later a jet-set-era hotel that counted Audrey Hepburn and Oscar Wilde among its glamorous guests, Taormina’s San Domenico Palace has long been a destination for luxury and culture. But this latest era, with its revival last year as a Four Seasons Hotel perched above the glittering Ionian Sea and below the fiery Mount Etna volcano, might be the most exciting. This weekend, viewers tuning into the premiere of the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus saw...
hotelnewsme.com
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR DUBAI TO REOPEN AFTER EXCITING SUMMER REFRESH
Multi award-winning LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday, November 15th, to unveil the new and improved space after its summer refresh. The highly anticipated revamp promises exquisite harmony on the palate, and outrageous harmony in the room with exciting new features and riveting enhancements.
Courrèges Plants Third Paris Shop on Left Bank
CROSSING THE RIVER: Courrèges is branching out to the Left Bank. The Space Age brand recently opened its third store in Paris, France, crossing the Seine River for the first time to set up shop in the trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Located at 1 Place Michel Debré, a square known for its statue of a centaur by French sculptor César, the boutique is near the Hermès flagship and department store Le Bon Marché.More from WWDHermès RTW Spring 2023Inside Kiton's Grand Opening of Madison Ave. BoutiqueA Look at the Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg Courrèges again worked with Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who directed the...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
A productive platform on a rooftop | Barcelona, Spain | Verveine Atelier
Barcelona is a dense city geographically bounded by the Mediterranean Sea, the Collserola mountain range, and the Besós and Llobregat rivers. It has a Mediterranean climate with warm and humid summers, and mild and humid winters. Nowadays the city is currently dealing with environmental problems related to high levels of pollution and urban heat islands. Its air presents a particle matter concentration of up to 56 ug/m3, and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels up to 200 ug/m3.
